River Point Technology Bolsters Management Team to Support Growth

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / River Point Technology (RPT), an award-winning cloud consulting, training, and enablement provider, today formally announced the addition of two industry leaders to its management team to support continued high growth. RPT named Dane Smith Managing Director of Global Client Engagement, and Steve Pantol VP of Service Delivery, bringing their years of experience to bolster an existing high-end team.





Dane Smith brings over 30 years of experience building and leading sales organizations from Sun Microsystems to VMware. He has achieved success in the startup world where he has been a founding member, board advisor, and investor and had the good fortune to be a part of multiple exits. Most recently, Dane helped lead computer science and data science innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups at the University of Chicago's Polsky Center. Dane's comprehensive experience will bring a strong focus to RPT in growing the intellectual property portfolio and RPT's value proposition to its global F1000 customers and partners.

Steve Pantol joins RPT as a leader with a track record of building and scaling services organizations. Steve led the development of the Cloud Services team at a large solutions integrator and more recently supported scaling the cloud native consulting group at VMware that became VMware Tanzu Labs following VMware's acquisition of Pivotal. The successes of executing on these high-growth roles will bring critical experience to RPT to support our clients' needs as they progress through their digital transformation journeys.

Jeff Eiben, CEO of RPT, stated, "I couldn't be more excited to bring the level of talent that Dane and Steve possess to RPT. Their industry knowledge will bring immediate value to our clients, partners, and team. My main criteria in adding executive talent to RPT was for leaders who have had a demonstrated record of accomplishment and can hit the ground running in support of our company goals. With these additions to our high-end team, strong intellectual capital and a F1000 client base of household names, we can continue to be laser-focused on successful customer outcomes."

River Point Technology's award-winning team, comprised of some of the world's best IT, cloud, and DevOps experts, delivers a comprehensive suite of consulting offerings, including:

Cloud management: Optimization of cloud resources for cost efficiencies & operational excellence.

Application modernization: State-of-the-art solutions help you develop faster & better.

Digital transformation: Our experts guide you on the journey & give you the competitive edge.

Agile DevOps: Our robust DevOps practices result in faster dev cycles & enhanced software quality.

Continuous Improvement & Delivery (CI/CD): We help drive operational efficiency to optimal return on tech investment.

Through its 5-star rated training programs on leading cloud platforms, RPT equips teams with the necessary skills to excel in the cloud. Additionally, the company's flagship offering, RPT Accelerator, is a subscription-based enablement program that helps enterprises achieve Day 2 success in the cloud, ensuring ongoing optimization and value realization.

With its unparalleled expertise and dedication to client success, RPT is poised to continue leading the way in cloud consulting and enablement. By empowering organizations to leverage the cloud effectively, RPT helps them achieve their full potential and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

About River Point Technology

River Point Technology (RPT) is an award-winning cloud consulting, training, and enablement provider partnering with the Fortune 1000 to help them leverage the cloud for transformative growth through prescriptive methodologies, best-in-class services, and our trademarked Value Creation Technology (VCT) process. www.riverpointtechnology.com.

