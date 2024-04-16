Atlantic City Electric Boosts Efforts With Diverse Suppliers, Purchasing a Record $178 Million in 2023

Company's supplier diversity efforts highlight dedication to its local and diverse communities

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Atlantic City Electric purchased $178 million in goods and services from diversity-certified suppliers in 2023, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the company's total purchases for the year. This expenditure, a $49 million increase from 2022, is the most spent with diverse suppliers in the company's more than 100-year history and reflects Atlantic City Electric's ongoing efforts to support local and diverse communities.

"Supplier diversity is just one of the ways we support our customers and local communities with more than energy," said Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president of Government, Regulatory and External Affairs at Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. "Our continued increase in investments with these valuable partners reinforces our commitment to the local communities that we proudly serve and supports local business growth, helping our communities thrive."

In line with Atlantic City Electric's dedication to enhancing procurement efforts with local diversity-certified suppliers, the Empowerment Academy, formerly known as Target 25, offers prospective suppliers a chance to gain insights into Atlantic City Electric's procurement procedures and those of its parent company, Exelon. This initiative contributes to the growth and development of each vendor's relationship with the energy company. Since establishing the Empowerment Academy, Atlantic City Electric has graduated 13 diversity-certified suppliers and looks to expand this opportunity to even more local, diverse suppliers.

In 2022, Exelon, Atlantic City Electric's parent company, launched the Community Impact Capital Fund (CICF) in partnership with RockCreek, one of the world's largest diverse-owned global investment firms, which has invested more than $8.4 billion in diverse firms over the last two decades. The CICF, formerly known as the Racial Equity Capital Fund, expands capital access to businesses that have traditionally been challenged in accessing and securing funding so they can create more jobs, grow their companies and reinvest in their neighborhoods and communities.

Companies interested in working with Atlantic City Electric and other Exelon companies can register and provide pertinent information, including their diversity status, at exeloncorp.com/Suppliers.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric , and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect . Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

