Anyverse collaborates with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to enhance model design and validation cycles in autonomous systems

MADRID, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyverse, a leading provider of synthetic data solutions, is proud to announce a technical collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony), integrating Sony's Image Sensor Models into Anyverse's synthetic data platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, and other autonomous technologies.

Integrating Sony's Image Sensor Models into Anyverse's platform will revolutionize perception system design and validation cycles, allowing developers to evaluate sensor configurations and increase model performance before implementation. Leveraging Anyverse's hyperspectral rendering technology, the collaboration ensures the generation of highly accurate synthetic data and physically-based sensor simulation, now enhanced by Sony's Image Sensor Models.

"The collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions represents a tremendous leap forward in addressing one of the most critical challenges in dataset creation - the perception domain gap," said Víctor González, CEO at Anyverse. "By bridging this gap through the combination of high-fidelity data and physical sensor simulation, we empower developers to create deep learning models that can effectively handle a wide spectrum of real-world scenarios."

The perception domain gap refers to the variance between the characteristics of the sensors utilized in data acquisition and those deployed in production systems. This variance can significantly impact the performance of deep learning models, hindering their ability to interpret data accurately. With Anyverse's platform enriched by Sony's Image Sensor Models, developers can now mitigate this challenge, ensuring seamless integration of new data into production systems.

This collaboration reduces the industry's reliance on real-world data collection, streamlining go-to-market timelines and minimizing costs associated with physical testing. Developers no longer need to deploy sensors on numerous vehicles/devices for testing purposes; instead, they can access high-quality data and sensor models through Anyverse's platform, expediting the system's evaluation process or expanding the perception model's coverage.

"The collaboration between Anyverse and Sony Semiconductor Solutions will provide an automotive-grade end-to-end spectral simulation pipeline to the ADAS perception system developers," said Tomoki Seita, General Manager, Automotive Business Division, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "Sony has prepared Image Sensor Models based on the internal architecture of the image sensors used in camera systems to achieve automotive-grade fidelity."

Through this technical collaboration, Anyverse and Sony reaffirm their commitment to driving innovation in autonomous systems and shaping the future of advanced perception. For more information, visit https://anyverse.ai/ and https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/ .

About Anyverse:

Anyverse SL. (formerly Next Limit) is a Spanish deep-tech company based in Madrid drawing upon 25 years of experience developing state-of-the-art technologies - an Oscar-winning company always at the forefront of innovative simulation solutions.

At present, Anyverse is a leading provider of synthetic data solutions, offering advanced tools and technologies to generate highly realistic datasets for training and validating AI models. Anyverse works with bluechip companies worldwide and offers unique data solutions to accelerate innovation in various industries, including automotive in-cabin monitoring, ADAS, autonomous driving, security, defense, inspection, and more.

