Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Visited App Publishes Top 25 Most Visited Cruise Ports in the World

Find out which world-famous cruise ports made the Top 25 Most Visited List, as per the travel App. The travel map app helps users map their journeys, check-off famous places and experiences on a travel list and plan their future vacations.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Arriving in High Heels Corporation, published data on the top 25 most visited cruise ports in the world as per their travel app, Visited. The travel app, allows users to check off famous places and experiences, they have had or wish to have.

Ultimate Cruise Ports

Ultimate Cruise Port Travel List

Currently, the app has over 150 travel lists, including:

Cruise Ports

Art Museums

Beer Destinations

Stadiums (by different types of sports)

Wine regions

Festivals

And more…

On top of the bucket-lists, there are other popular features such as mapping travels, seeing personalized stats and planning your next vacation.

The most popular Cruise Ports are found all over the world, including United States with Miami making it to the 3rd most visited Port and New York placing 6th on the top 10 most popular cruise ports:

Barcelona Venice Miami London Amsterdam New York Naples Lisbon Copenhagen Cozumel

For the full list of top cruise ports, is found inside the Visited app, available to download on iOS or Android for free.

About Visited Travel App

Visited is a travel app, which allows users to track how many countries, states, cities and places they have been to and what experiences they had around the world. The travel map app showcases your personalized travel map along with travel stats. The new travel itinerary takes the guess work of where to travel to next, by ranking countries to visit based on places and experiences you want to have at those places.

The travel list feature allows users to see the most popular destinations and experiences by travel categories. Users can select been places and wished for destinations to see how many of the places they have been to based on top 10 most popular places. Travel lists come in over 150+ categories including National parks, World Wonders, World Capitals as well as very niche travel experiences such as African Safaris, Hot Air balloon destinations, tennis destinations and NHL stadiums.

In addition, the app allows users to print a personalized travel map poster of their travel journey. The poster is shipped around the world and is printed by a world class printer.

The travel app is available in 30 languages and is available on iOS or Android, and is free to download.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.

Visited app has travel stats that are unique to the travel industry with a sample of travel stats reported on their annual travel report.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

CEO

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com

SOURCE: Arriving In High Heels Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.