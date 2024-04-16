MacPaw Releases its 2023 Social Impact Review, Demonstrating Commitment to Positive Change

KYIV, Ukraine, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading Ukrainian software development company, released its 2023 MacPaw Social Impact Review. The report encapsulates MacPaw's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, partnerships, and investments from 2018 to 2023.

MacPaw believes in the transformative power of technology and innovation. In 2023, amidst swift technological advancements, MacPaw leads by leveraging these innovations to address ethical issues, empower communities with skills, promote environmental conservation, and improve client support.

A few highlights from the 2023 MacPaw Social Impact Review:

Impact of over 30 social projects across 10 Ukrainian regions via MacPawCares corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

Provision of support to over 5000 civilians affected through the MacPaw Foundation.

The cybersecurity training and certification of MacPaw specialists through the Security Journey platform, a program now integral to MacPaw's engineering onboarding process from 2024 onwards.

An investment exceeding $1.5 million in nurturing Ukrainian talent and innovation.

MacPaw initiatives to foster a diverse, inclusive work environment, continuous learning and development culture.

Empowering over 500,000 professionals and independent workers globally by providing them with complimentary access to MacPaw products, expertise, and initiatives.

MacPaw steps to reduce its carbon footprint by adopting comprehensive recycling measures, minimizing waste, and actively promoting reforestation efforts.

"At MacPaw, we are confident in our abilities and expertise to make a positive impact on the world. With a sincere commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, and exceptional service, we believe in the transformative power of technology and innovation. We are enthusiastic about amplifying our positive contributions to global betterment," said Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw.

2023 MacPaw Social Impact Review can be found here .

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for innovative and precision-engineered products, including CleanMyMac X, Setapp, ClearVPN, and the Unarchiver, and housing the Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is committed to elevating and securing the user experience within the Mac ecosystem.

MacPaw's focus on software technology, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Machine Learning (ML), and more, aims to seamlessly integrate research breakthroughs into practical MacPaw products. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw products have more than 30 million users worldwide, with one in every five Mac users having at least one app downloaded.

Media Contact

Oleksandra Lytvynenko

PR Specialist at MacPaw

pr_team@macpaw.com

+380935206089

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387279/MacPaw_Social_Impact_Review.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-releases-its-2023-social-impact-review-demonstrating-commitment-to-positive-change-302117143.html