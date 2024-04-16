SeeTrue's AI Automated Threat Detection Solution Expands to Pafos Airport After Successful Implementation at Larnaka Airport

Hermes Airports Boosts Security and Operational Efficiency with SeeTrue's Solution

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeTrue, the leading provider of AI Automated Threat Detection software solutions, announces today that it will now be implemented at Pafos Airport after a successful implementation at Larnaka Airport by Hermes Airports Group. This expansion marks a significant step in enhancing security measures at Pafos Airport and providing a smoother passenger journey with a fast and secure screening process.

Hermes, the operator of both Larnaka and Pafos International Airports, which set a record by serving 11.6 million passengers in 2023, aims to enhance the security screening process and overall passenger experience at each location. To this end, SeeTrue's solution has been installed across all passenger terminal checkpoints at the airports.

This pioneering move has significantly enhanced the airport's ability to expedite passenger flow through checkpoints, offering a superior experience characterized by smoother operations and consistent security standards. The implementation of SeeTrue AI technology has resulted in higher passenger throughput and streamlined the security screening process, leading to improved operational efficiency.

The SeeTrue AI solution is running an open architecture platform, making it compatible with multiple scanners across various models and OEMs. This adaptability is crucial for airports, such as Larnaka, which utilize security scanners from multiple vendors.

"We are excited about our partnership with Hermes Airports," stated Assaf Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of SeeTrue. "This expansion is a testament to the effectiveness and reliability of our technology in enhancing airport security measures. We are committed to delivering top-tier solutions to ensure the safety and security of travelers and airport personnel."

"Hermes Airports has an ongoing commitment to enhancing security and the passenger experience," said Miltos Miltiadous, Chief Operating Officer at Hermes Airports. "With the SeeTrue AI technology, we have observed higher passenger throughputs and streamlined the security screening process."

SeeTrue will be exhibiting at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt on 16-18 April at Hall 5 Booth A170 to showcase its solutions.

About SeeTrue:

SeeTrue is a global leader in Security Screening Solutions, leveraging its state-of-the-art AI technology for secure, fast, and efficient threat detection. SeeTrue's AI-based automatic threat detection software is implemented worldwide on top of X-ray and CT systems at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities, making security and travel as fast and secure as possible while improving operational efficiency.

SeeTrue operates in Tel Aviv, London, New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit the company's website at www.seetrue.ai

About Hermes Airports:

Hermes Airports Ltd. manages and operates Larnaka and Pafos International Airports, under a 25-year BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) concession agreement with the Republic of Cyprus. The airports offer world-class, state of the art facilities, with an emphasis on excellent customer service. Hermes is committed to improving Cyprus' connectivity and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

