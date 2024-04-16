Banff Sunshine Village Announces Spring's Untracked Concert Series Presented by Coors Light

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Spring at Banff Sunshine Village is all about Canada's best spring skiing and riding, bluebird days, and amazing weekend events.

Banff Sunshine Village

Untracked Concert Series

The Untracked Concert Series presented by Coors Light is back! As of April 6, 2024, all the way until Slush Cup Monday, May 20, 2024, Banff Sunshine Village is hosting live music from local DJs and artists for their spring concert series. This exciting series kicks off with a lineup of talented artists from across Canada, showcasing a mix of musical genres against the backdrop of the majestic Canadian Rockies.

Rock out in your ski boots! Join Banff Sunshine every Saturday and Sunday at their Trappers Beer Garden and relax in the heart of the Rockies for the Untracked Concert Series presented by Coors Light. The après vibes will be bumping every weekend from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the village with great tunes, yummy snacks and thirst-quenching beverages.

In addition to live music performances, guests have access to world-class skiing and riding on Canada's Best Snow, gourmet dining options and great spring events, all with the purchase of a lift ticket. To date, Banff Sunshine Village has received 518 CM (17 ft) of cumulative snowfall on their slopes.

Mark your calendars. Banff Sunshine's last day of winter is on Slush Cup Monday, May 20, 2024. Every year, Banff Sunshine celebrates Slush Cup, the final send-off of the season as skiers and riders skim across a pond for the bragging rights as "Mr. & Mrs. Slush Cup," with awesome costumes, a halftime show, Olympians as judges and an après dance party to complete the day.

Find out about great events, live concerts and what is happening this spring at Banff Sunshine Village. Click here to visit Banff Sunshine's event page.

For more information about spring at Banff Sunshine Village, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters,) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, as skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its seven-month-long winter ski season, spanning from mid-November to late May.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

Banff Sunshine Village

Untracked Concert Series Banff Sunshine Village

Untracked Concert Series Banff Sunshine Village

Untracked Concert Series Banff Sunshine Village

Untracked Concert Series

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on newswire.com.