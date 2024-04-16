Anzeige
16.04.2024 | 15:26
Proactive Worldwide Announces Chad Hinkle's 'Cyborg Approach to Qualitative Research' Breakout Session at SCIP Intellicon US 2024

Revolutionizing Market Research: Introducing the Cyborg Approach at SCIP Intellicon US 2024

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Proactive Worldwide is proud to announce that Chad Hinkle, Associate Director, B2B Voice of Customer, will lead a pioneering session at SCIP Intellicon US 2024 in Nashville, titled "The Cyborg Approach to Qualitative Research," on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

David Kalinowski, President of Proactive Worldwide, shared, "Chad's presentation embodies our commitment to innovation in market intelligence services. By integrating human intellect with AI like Perplexity, Claude, and ChatGPT, the Cyborg Approach sets a new benchmark in qualitative research."

The session will unveil a transformative methodology that harmoniously blends human expertise with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, revolutionizing the way qualitative research is conducted. Chad will guide attendees through the functionality of each AI tool and their combined power to enhance data collection, accelerate analysis, and create impactful narratives.

This interactive 75-minute session promises hands-on experience in a live research exercise, spotlighting the significant advantages of the Cyborg Approach in market research.

For more information, please visit https://www.scip.org/page/intellicon-us-nashville-2024.

About Proactive Worldwide:

Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company exclusively focused on competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth. Our approach is comprehensive - analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 29-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more at https://www.proactiveworldwide.com/.

Contact Information

Kelley Loiacono
Chief of Staff
kelleyl@proactiveworldwide.com
847-483-9300

SOURCE: Proactive Worldwide

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

