HIFU Prostate Services Announces Acquisition of Vituro Health

Combination of Leading Mobile HIFU Providers Benefits the Physicians and Hospitals

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC (HPS), the leading provider of non-invasive prostate cancer treatments, using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), is excited to announce the acquisition of certain HIFU assets of Vituro Health, LLC (Vituro). Vituro has an established network of physicians and hospital contracts that will complement the HPS platform. "We have a long-standing relationship with many of the Vituro physicians and are looking forward to working with each of them to grow their HIFU practice", commented Jenny Robeson, Chief Sales Officer of HPS.

HPS and Vituro were both founded in 2015 and treated their first HIFU patients in November of 2015. "We have known Clete Walker and the Vituro team for almost nine years and have talked about combining forces for many years. We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Vituro team to meet the growing demand for HIFU treatments and bringing on board new physician users and hospitals", commented John Linn, Chief Executive Officer of HPS.

HPS is the largest and most experienced HIFU service provider in the country as most of the employees were formerly employed by Sonablate Corp, the designer and manufacturer of the HIFU system. "After operating Vituro for eight years, joining HPS was the natural decision as they are the market leader for mobile HIFU to hospitals and will continue the superior services we provided at Vituro", commented Clete Walker, CEO of Vituro. "Knowing our physicians and network will continue to flourish with a company whose vision aligns with ours creates a great sense of comfort and pride," continued Emily Ferrell, Senior Vice President of Partner Relations of Vituro.

HIFU offers patients a non-invasive, outpatient prostate cancer treatment that has similar cancer cure rates to surgery and radiation with far fewer complications such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence. Similar to breast cancer care, which transitioned from full removal to lumpectomy, prostate cancer can be treated focally with HIFU only treating the cancerous portion of the prostate. Patients are back to work and their normal lifestyles within a couple days.

HPS offers hospitals a turnkey per patient HIFU system rental program that includes an experienced technician and disposable kit with no capital equipment for the hospital to purchase. HPS is currently offering HIFU in nearly 100 hospitals nationwide with the network growing each month.

About HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services (HPS) is the leading mobile and technician support services provider for the Sonablate HIFU technology platform to physicians and hospitals nationwide. Our mission is to deliver, in partnership with our physician and hospital partners, the highest quality of care, support and HIFU technology for the treatment of localized prostate cancer. As the industry's most experienced HIFU services provider, HPS is proud of our role in providing this minimally invasive and highly effective technology to over 4,000 patients in the US. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For additional information, visit www.hifuprostateservices.com.

Contact:

John W. Linn, Chief Executive Officer

HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

4108 Park Road, Suite 205

Charlotte, NC 28209

Office: 704-248-7562

Cell: 704-737-5925

Toll-Free: 877-884-HIFU (4438)

Email: johnlinn@hifuprostateservices.com

Web: www.hifuprostateservices.com

