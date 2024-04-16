Cactus Life Sciences Appoints Oliver Dennis to New Role of Chairman to Shape the Agency of the Future

Fishawack Health Founder's Deep History in Healthcare Communications Blends Nicely With Global Scientific Communications Agency's Upcoming Buy-and-Build Strategy

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Cactus Life Sciences, a leading global scientific communications agency that works with blue-chip pharma and biotechnology companies, announced today that Oliver Dennis has joined the company as Chairman to work alongside co-founder Anurag Goel.

Oliver Dennis, Cactus Life Sciences Chairman

Cactus Life Sciences, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, was formed in 2010 and is best known for its transformational global operating models that provide best-in-class science, innovation, and efficiency. "We're delighted to have someone with Oliver's experience of growing businesses join the team," said Goel. "Cactus Life Sciences is about to undertake an exciting buy-and-build strategy. And Oliver is the perfect addition with his deep history in healthcare communications, having founded Fishawack Health® (now Avalere®)."

During Dennis' tenure at Fishawack, he acquired 17 businesses over 13 years, including medical communications and branding agencies as well as strategic healthcare consultancies and market access and HEOR advisory firms. He led four management buyouts to take the business from a start-up to over 1,400 people across 22 offices, spanning San Diego to Singapore. Dennis will specifically help shape the future vision for Cactus Life Sciences as the healthcare communications agency partner of the future (strategic, agile, tech-enabled, and outcomes focused) to take on traditional agencies that have lost agility and identity in the pursuit of maximizing profit. He will play an active role in driving the inorganic growth strategy for the business while pursuing his passion for bringing people together from different businesses and disciplines to collaborate on better outcomes for clients, patients, and our people.

"I've been following Cactus Life Sciences over the last 10 years and they're a great organization. I'm excited to be joining them. They've grown consistently and they have the ambition to become the next-generation challenger brand to the traditional players in the market," said Dennis. "This is an opportunity to do something with a greater focus on solving client challenges, improving health outcomes, and nurturing our people."

"Too many companies get to a size where they lose their sense of purpose, values, and forget about individuality. As we work toward transforming Cactus Life Sciences into an agency of the future, we want to ensure that we do so while ensuring that patients and our people are at the core of everything we do," said Elvira D'souza, President of Cactus Life Sciences.

Cactus Life Sciences is a medical communication company that provides scientific strategy and content across the healthcare continuum, anywhere in the world - with a focus on science, innovation, and efficiency. We work alongside leading healthcare companies to establish the optimal role of medicines and encourage positive behaviors (physician and patient) that improve patient outcomes. CACTUS has offices in Princeton, London, Aarhus, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Mumbai.

