NOTICE 2024-04-16 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 260320) Correction: The following instruments with the ISIN codes listed below were not listed at this time. SE0021756566 SE0021756558 SE0021756491 SE0021756483 SE0021756467 Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 42 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2024-04-16. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280