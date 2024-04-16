Thelansis Knowledge Partners LLP: Asthma - Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report 2023 To 2033

HARTFORD, Conn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thelansis Knowledge Partners, specialized in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical business research and consulting Company that provides data driven research and consulting support released highly valued Market Outlook Report Title:

Asthma - Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report 2023 To 2033

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory respiratory disease, which affects adults as well as pediatrics. In the United States, it affects approximately 25 million people, including 5 million children/adolescents. About 1 million asthmatic people in the United States get hospitalized each year. Globally, asthma impacts more than 250 million people, reflecting high disease burden. In addition to the age-group, asthma patients can be categorized into mild, moderate or severe patients, based on the disease severity and the treatment required to achieve good asthma control.

Established medications for asthma management include rescue therapies (e.g., SABA) and maintenance therapies, such as the fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) of LABA/ICS. The brand share for LABA/ICS is eroding rapidly in the asthma market because of the launches of several generics (including authorized generics) in the recent years in the major markets. Nevertheless, newer therapies, for example, biologics have been particularly effective for moderate to severe, uncontrolled asthma patients and have been gaining inroads for these patients. Spiriva, Nucala, Fasenra, Cinqair, Dupixent, and Tezspire are the useful treatment options for refractory asthma, as per interviewed KOLs. Many of these drugs offer improved patient adherence because of their less-frequent administration schedules.

Even with the availability of these newer therapies, several opportunities exist to target niche patient segments in asthma (e.g., non-TH2 asthma) and to develop more convenient FDC formulations, among other opportunities. Successfully targeting one or more of the unmet needs would be a differentiating factor for a novel emerging drug in asthma, and would enable faster sales and patient share uptake in the asthma market. Some promising emerging agents in asthma include,

Emerging agent Developer Target unmet need Phase of development Breztri (a LABA/LAMA/ICS triple FDC) AstraZeneca Better patient compliance Phase III Depemokinab (a longer-acting IL-5 antagonist) GlaxoSmithKline Better patient compliance Phase III Masitinib (a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor) AB Science Targets both eosinophilic and non-eosinophilic severe asthma Phase III

KOL perspectives:

"The emerging triple FDCs will definitely offer more convenience to patients. However, many patients may not be their candidates because they don't necessarily need three drugs at a given point of time to control asthma." - A leading U.S.-based pulmonologist

"The hardest thing would be to offer a cure for asthma. We are very far from reaching that. I believe we have a good number of anti-inflammatory drugs, including biologics. Perhaps, we need some more for specific refractory patients. Now, it's the time to move the needle for developing drugs toward curing asthma." - A leading Europe-based pulmonologist

Key business insights:

Thelansis's Asthma report provides in-depth insights on the epidemiology and the drug development pipeline for the various target patient segments in asthma. In addition, the report answers key questions such as,

How large is the epidemiology pool for asthma in the 8 major markets (including U.S., EU5, Japan, and China). How this prevalence will change in the next ten years (2023-2033)?

What is the epidemiology of various target patient segments in asthma?

What is the market size (in terms of sales) for asthma? What is the share of various drugs and classes? How will this landscape evolve in the next ten years?

What is the treatment algorithm for asthma in the major markets? How the treatments vary by geography?

What drugs are preferred in early line and late lines by KOLs? What are the KOL opinions/quotes on key treatments in asthma?

What is the competitive landscape in asthma, along with the commercial potential for key late-phase agents? What are the key unmet needs in asthma on which drug development can be focused?

What is the evolving payer landscape for asthma?

