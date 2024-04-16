Human Identification Market Worth $1.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Identification Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.8 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $1.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

In recent years, there has been substantial growth in the human identification market, driven primarily by the increasing public-private investments in the forensic science industry, and rising awareness of DNA testing technology and its application among forensic experts. Human identification is widely used in forensics, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and anthropology, among other applications, with DNA analysis/profiling being a key tool in this sector. However, high cost of forensic tools and services may restrain the growth of human identification market during forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Human Identification Market"

Human Identification Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $0.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% Market Size Available for 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, technology, application and end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing investments and funding for forensic research Key Market Drivers Rise in crime rates

In 2023, the consumables segment held the largest share of the human identification market by product segment.

Based on product, the human identification market has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and software. The consumables segment dominated the human identification market in 2023 due to repetitive and bulk purchase nature of the product. Major players in this segment include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Promega Corporation (US).

The forensics segment held the largest share of the human identification market by application segment in 2023.

Based on applications, the human identification market is segmented into forensics, paternity testing, and other applications (disaster victim identification, population genetics, identification of crimes related to human trafficking, and anthropology applications). In 2023, the largest share of the human identification market was held by the forensics segment. Rising crime rates in various countries across the globe and several players launching products and services for forensic application to drive the growth of this market.

North America is the largest regional market for human identification market.

The market for human identification has been divided into six key geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. In 2023, North America held the predominant portion of the human identification market. The growth in the North American human identification market is driven by increasing public-private investments in the forensic science industry, rising awareness of DNA testing technology and its application among forensic experts, growing technological advancements in forensic equipment, and the presence of major market players in the region coupled with the growing commercialization of forensic equipment.

Human Identification Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rise in crime rates

Restraints:

High cost of forensic analysis instruments

Opportunities:

Increasing investments and funding for forensic research

Challenge:

Shortage of skilled professionals

Key Market Players of Human Identification Industry:

The major players operating in human identification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), ANDE (US), AutoGen Inc. (US), InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (UK), Bode Cellmark Forensics Inc. (US), Carolina Biological Supply (US), Genetek Biopharma GmbH (Germany), STRmix Limited (New Zealand), Ningbo HEALTH Gene Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SoftGenetics (US), JusticeTrax (US), Geno Technology, Inc.(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Complete Genomics (US), Bioneer Corporation (Republic of Korea), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), and ZEISS (Germany).

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the human identification market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 48%, Tier 2 - 36%, and Tier 3 - 16%

By Designation: C-level - 14%, D-level - 10%, and Others - 76%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 32%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Rest of the World - 8%

Human Identification Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall human identification market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Government inititiatives for forensic programs, increasing demand for paternity testing, rise in crime rates, backlog in criminal cases, market expansion initiatives by key players, rising awareness among investigators about role of DNA profiling in criminology), restraints (high cost of forensic tools and services), opportunities (Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities, increasing investments and funding for forensic research, use of rapid DNA technology in forensic science), and challenges (shortage of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of the human identification market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the human identification market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the human identification market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the human identification market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Promega Corporation (US).

