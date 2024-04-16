Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Center Focus International, Inc., (CFI), the parent company and creator of Martha's Vineyard Chief Diversity Officer Summit, has carried out a pioneering research project that demonstrates the impact and details the myriad daily activities of CDOs at nearly 50 Fortune 500 companies. By interviewing the CDOs directly, this innovative study deeply examines the role from the inside.

Their research indicates that Chief Diversity Officers (CDOs) are needed now more than ever. The role, once considered a secondary position within human resources departments, has evolved and expanded over the past 40 years, moving from compliance and affirmative action to an integral business strategy driven by equity for all.

"These findings give us an intimate understanding of how this position is more complex, expansive, and demanding than many other executive-level roles, and therefore requires a unique skill set," says Dani Monroe, Founder and CEO of CFI. "The significant worth of the CDO often goes unrecognized within organizations. It is time for the innumerable responsibilities of this role to be defined, and to showcase how DEI makes a huge difference in a company's bottom line and the overall functioning of organizations."

To complete the study, CFI went straight to the source and interviewed almost 50 CDOs. The consensus was that the CDO position requires broad business, organizational, and interpersonal skills. CDOs noted that they are expected to be everything to everyone, especially during these complicated times, which makes the role emotionally challenging. Yet, the study reveals, that CDOs have become adept at rolling with the punches and remain firmly committed to guiding their organization and supporting its workforce.

The major insights gleaned from the study demonstrate the remarkable remit and the value of the CDO role through these four key lenses:

Accountability Building Capabilities and Pathways to the CDO Role Defining Impact Sustainable Impact

The study is also a roadmap for maximizing the impact of the role, by providing a series of recommendations to companies and CDOs. One overarching recommendation is the great need for universal standards for the CDO role.

Most significantly, the study confirms what those of us in the field know: CDOs are an asset- not only to the organizations they serve and their surrounding communities but also to the development of the field and to each other.

Those interested can download the full study here: https://www.mvcdosummit.com/cdoimpactstudy.

About Center Focus International, Inc.:

Founded by Dani Monroe over three decades ago, Center Focus International, Inc. (CFI) provides strategic consultation on diversity, equity, and inclusion for Fortune 100 companies. In 2022, CFI held the inaugural Martha's Vineyard Chief Diversity Officer Summit, a yearly event for CDOs to learn, connect, and reflect on the evolving nature of their role. The 2024 CDO Summit is scheduled to take place in Martha's Vineyard from August 7th-9th.

