Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, today released its Sustainability Report for 2023. This year, Bona has included a narrative summary of its sustainability progress following by its audited statutory sustainability report. This is another important step by Bona to move its sustainability efforts forward and align with the demands of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

"We are currently in the midst of developing our sustainability work in line with our ambitions and stakeholder expectations. This year's report reflects this ongoing journey and presents many examples of the progress we are making, among which are our advances in reducing fossil-based plastics in our packaging, the introduction of bio-based products, and the launch of our Sustainability Board," said Magnus Andersson, Bona CEO.

Most notably, Bona announced in its report the establishment of a Sustainability Board, whose purpose is to drive the development of the sustainability work according to Bona's vision to lead the sustainability transformation of our industry, caring for people and planet.

"The Sustainability Board sets up a robust framework for how we intend to carry out Bona's sustainability strategy going forward. Led by our Global Sustainability Manager and involving members from our General Management team, the Board will ensure swifter decision-making and closer ties between strategic leadership and our operations," says Andersson.

Highlights of the 2023 Sustainability Report include a 29,6 percent reduction in fossil-based virgin plastic in packaging (compared to 2020), the opening of Bona's new distribution facility DC2 in Monroe, North Carolina (US), the launch of Bona Traffic GO a one-component floor finish, and investments in renewable energy at facilities in Sweden, Germany and US reducing the company's climate impact.

"At Bona, we believe strongly in the core tenets behind the EU's new legal requirements; that companies should report honestly and transparently on their sustainability work. Given that we are a customer-facing company, we also wanted our sustainability report to provide context to our many initiatives and convey the value to our stakeholders," Andersson continues.

The Bona Sustainability Report 2023 is available for download via the company's sustainability web page.

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona's turnover is 3.8bn SEK (EUR 366million) 2023. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 700 employees.

