PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 18:12
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 16.4.2024

HELSINKI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16.4.2024 at 18:30

Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 16.4.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

16.4.2024


Bourse trade

Buy


Share

KAMUX


Amount

3,339

Shares

Average price/ share

5.7120

EUR

Total cost

19,072.37

EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 144,053 shares including the shares repurchased on 16.4.2024.

On behalf of Kamux Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

For more information, please contact:
CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--share-repurchase-16-4-2024,c3962247

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17647/3962247/2734970.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17647/3962247/a1616f507b33dfaf.xlsx

Kamux 16 4 trades

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-corporation-share-repurchase-16-4-2024--302118379.html

