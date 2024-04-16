GeoSolar Technologies Inc. Completes Its Initial Research and Development Phase; Pivots Towards Scalability and Growth

GeoSolar Technologies' SmartGreen Platform is Ready for Homeowners and Commercial Buildings, Revolutionizing the Path to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions and Energy Independence

DENVER, CO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (OTC: GSLR), a climate technology company whose mission is to combat Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions announced the successful completion of its initial Research and Development (R&D) phase for its SmartGreen line of products. This significant milestone heralds the company's strategic pivot towards the expansion and scaling of its premier offerings: the SmartGreen Home retrofit for homeowners and the SmartGreen Building retrofit for commercial properties. These innovative solutions are designed to empower property owners to progress at their own pace towards zero emissions and complete energy independence, while nearly eliminating utility bills and meeting growing expanding nationwide legislation and incentives to meet climate goals.

"Our mission has always been clear: to drive the world towards a greener, more sustainable future," stated GeoSolar Technologies Inc. President Dr. Dar-Lon Chang, Ph.D. "We are now poised to bring our SmartGreen solutions to the forefront of the global fight against catastrophic climate change, offering a practical, affordable, powerful, and accessible route to energy independence and environmental stewardship for both homeowners and businesses alike."

GeoSolar Technologies' commitment to innovation and sustainability has already garnered attention from green technology enthusiasts worldwide. With the sales launch of its SmartGreen solutions, the company is not only poised for significant growth but also leading the way in the global transition to renewable energy and sustainable living.

Commercial property owners also stand to gain from the SmartGreen Building retrofit, which promises not only to reduce operational costs through improved energy efficiency but also to elevate their brand's reputation by demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

"This is an invitation to investors, homeowners, and commercial property owners to join us in leading the charge towards a sustainable future," Chief Growth Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations Daniel E. Chartock added. "The real impact comes as we work together to scale these solutions, transforming the way the world powers its homes and businesses. We are extremely excited at the interest our official kickoff has already generated, and we look forward to creating shareholder value in the forthcoming quarters"

The SmartGreen Home and Building retrofit solutions harness a comprehensive array of cutting-edge technologies, including geothermal heating and cooling, solar power generation, air purification, and smart home automation. These systems are designed to work synergistically, optimizing energy use and significantly reducing, if not entirely eliminating, dependence on fossil fuels. The result is a dramatic decrease in carbon footprint and a substantial improvement in energy efficiency, setting a new standard for eco-friendly living and operation.

For homeowners, the SmartGreen Home retrofit is a game-changer, offering a customizable path to retrofitting their properties with the latest in green technology while taking advantage of incentives offered through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as well as local, state and utility incentives. This initiative not only enhances the comfort and value of their homes but also contributes to a healthier planet for future generations.

For additional information about GeoSolar Technologies and its SmartGreen solutions, to get your journey started, if you're interested in becoming a partner, or investors looking to learn more, please visit https://geosolarplus.com.

About GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (OTC: GSLR) (https://geosolarplus.com)

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. is a forward-thinking research-based climate technology company founded by seasoned clean energy experts. Our mission is to combat Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in both existing and newly constructed homes and buildings. Through our innovative SmartGreen platform, we are revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes, apartment buildings, office buildings and more, with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company's patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels, with world-class air purification, creating a healthier living and working environment, while taking the homes and buildings to net-zero carbon. We are deploying and coordinating the installation of technologies that eliminate carbon dependencies quickly and economically, disrupting the current obsolete residential and commercial energy industry by using sustainable, healthier, zero-carbon alternatives designed to power our lives, while leading the clean electric sustainable energy revolution.

