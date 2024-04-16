Delmarva Power Receives Recognition From EPA and DOE for Its Energy Efficiency Programs in Maryland

Company recognized for helping customers save more than one million megawatt-hours in energy and more than $1.1 billion on their bills since 2009

SALISBURY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Delmarva Power has received national recognition for the significant impacts its energy efficiency programs are having in helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and providing millions of dollars in savings for Maryland customers on their energy bills. The company has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award for Energy Efficiency Program Delivery from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This is the eighth year Delmarva Power has received this recognition for the company's energy efficiency programs in Maryland, which are helping customers better understand and manage their energy use and save money.

"Embracing efficiency unlocks the pathway to progress in our pursuit of a sustainable future," said Doug Mokoid, Delmarva Power region president. "By empowering individuals and businesses with the tools to make informed energy choices, we pave the way for a cleaner and environmentally responsible tomorrow. This also allows our customers to benefit by saving money and energy."

The Sustained Excellence designation is awarded to companies that continue to exhibit exceptional leadership year after year in the ENERGY STAR program while remaining dedicated to environmental protection through superior energy efficiency achievements.

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change and contribute to a healthier environment for all."

Delmarva Power's energy-saving programs have produced 1,036,763 megawatt-hours in energy savings and more than $1.1 billion in savings on customer bills since the program's inception in 2009. These savings are equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 201 wind turbines running for a year or CO2 emissions from 91,283 homes' energy use for one year. Customers can visit delmarva.com/WaysToSave to learn more about these programs.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/DelmarvaPower, and on Twitter at twitter.com/DelmarvaConnect. Delmarva Power's mobile app is available at delmarva.com/MobileApp.

# # #

About Delmarva Power

Delmarva Power is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Delmarva Power provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 561,500 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 140,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations-including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®-rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

Contact: Zach Chizar

Delmarva Power Communications

800-201-5764 (media hotline)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Delmarva Power on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Delmarva Power

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/delmarva-power

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Delmarva Power

View the original press release on accesswire.com