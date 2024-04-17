

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.6 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year after adding 0.5 percent on quarter and 4.7 percent on year in the previous three months.



Japan will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were up 0.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 7.8 percent for a trade deficit of 379.4 billion yen.



Singapore will see March data for non-oil domestic exports; in February, NODX was down 4.8 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD5.968 billion.



Indonesia will provide February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were up 1.1 percent on year.



