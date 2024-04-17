Jorie AI Webinar - Thursday, April 18th, 2024, 'Jorie AI: Redundancy in the Wake of Healthcare's Worst Ever Security Breach Webinar'

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / In the wake of recent events underscoring the critical need for resilient healthcare operations, Jorie AI is proud to announce a groundbreaking webinar titled "Redundancy in the Wake of Healthcare's Worse Ever Security Breach Webinar," scheduled for Thursday, April 18th, 2024, at 11 a.m. CT.

Jorie AI Redundancy in the Wake of Healthcare's Worst Ever Security Breach

Jorie AI Webinar "Redundancy in the Wake of Healthcare's Worst Ever Security Breach"

In light of escalating cyber threats and the vulnerability of healthcare systems, this webinar aims to address the urgent need for reliable, secure alternatives to maintain continuity in healthcare administration. As recent cyber-attacks have demonstrated, clearinghouses are at the forefront of ensuring the smooth functioning of healthcare operations, making their security and reliability paramount.

The webinar will feature insights from industry experts and thought leaders, Sal Lo, Founder, Jorie AI; Chris Mashburn, COO, Jorie AI; and Zach Gardner, Director of Corporate Operations, Jorie AI, on strategies to enhance resilience in healthcare operations. Attendees will gain invaluable knowledge on:

Identifying vulnerabilities in healthcare systems

Implementing robust security measures to safeguard against cyber threats

Leveraging advanced technologies, including AI, to bolster healthcare administration.

Ensuring uninterrupted healthcare operations in the face of unforeseen challenges

"Our goal with this webinar is to empower healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the evolving landscape of healthcare administration," said Sal Lo, Founder at Jorie AI. "In these uncertain times, it's crucial to have reliable partners like Jorie AI to ensure uninterrupted healthcare operations and deliver quality care to patients."

The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 18th, 2024, at 11 a.m. CT. Interested participants can register for the webinar HERE.

For more information, please visit www.jorie.ai.

About Jorie AI: Jorie AI is a leading provider of AI-powered technology designed to support our healthcare organizations to operate better and to drive improved care. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, we empower healthcare organizations to navigate the complexities of healthcare administration and deliver superior patient care.

Contact Information:

Marquitta Walters

Director of Marketing and Communications

mwalters@joriehc.com

331-282-1281

SOURCE: Jorie AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.