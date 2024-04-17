Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
[17.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.04.24
IE000JL9SV51
1,618,514.00
USD
0
16,754,591.89
10.3518
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.04.24
IE000BQ3SE47
4,120,550.00
SEK
0
424,070,604.71
102.916
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.04.24
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
82,683.13
10.335
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.04.24
IE000LH4DDC2
66,650.00
EUR
0
680,202.18
10.2056