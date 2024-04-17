Anzeige
17.04.2024
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

[17.04.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.04.24

IE000JL9SV51

1,618,514.00

USD

0

16,754,591.89

10.3518

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.04.24

IE000BQ3SE47

4,120,550.00

SEK

0

424,070,604.71

102.916

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.04.24

IE000LSFKN16

8,000.00

GBP

0

82,683.13

10.335

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.04.24

IE000LH4DDC2

66,650.00

EUR

0

680,202.18

10.2056


