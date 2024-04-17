Ed Rayner joins Sphere Fluidics as new board member to strengthen the Company's strategic vision and ambition for commercial growth

Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative microfluidics-based solutions for single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced the appointment of Ed Rayner to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director. Leveraging extensive experience in fundraising and investment within the life sciences and technology sectors, Ed's appointment will strengthen the Company's strategic vision as it progresses ambitious plans for future growth and commercial success.

Throughout his career, Ed has held a number of key analyst and portfolio management positions at leading research-led investment firms, including AMP Capital, Alliance Bernstein, UBS Asset Management and JP Morgan Investment Management. He has worked across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare and technology, in addition to managing equity portfolios, running a research team, and launching a small companies fund. More recently, Ed worked in biotech venture capital at Arix Bioscience and, in that role, represented the fund as an NED for various Life Sciences companies, including Pharmaxis, Depixus, and Simbec Orion Group. In his current role as a Healthcare Consultant for investment bank Panmure Gordon, he works with private Life Sciences companies to raise capital. He has an MA in Chemistry and MSc in Management from Oxford University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Dr. Frank F. Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, commented: "We're very pleased that Ed has joined the Sphere Fluidics Board. He has an excellent international investment banking background blended with experience from leading investment funds. His acumen will help us map out our growth plans, competitive positioning and a strong exit."

Ed Rayner, Non-Executive Board Director, Sphere Fluidics, added: "I'm excited to join the Sphere Fluidics Board to support the Company as it accelerates its commercial roll out. The multi-disciplinary science and engineering teams have developed a ground-breaking suite of products that can make a huge difference to the success of drug development programmes."

