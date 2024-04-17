Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - The highly anticipated St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2024 has announced a change in its scheduled dates, promising an even "Bigger and Bolder" event. Initially slated to take place from May 11th to May 15th, the summit will now unfold from July 10th to July 14th.

This decision comes as a strategic move to cater to the overwhelming response received from global citizens, investors and entrepreneurs alike. In a bid to provide an enhanced experience to participants from around the world, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis deemed it necessary to reschedule the event, allowing ample time for meticulous preparations.

The extended timeframe will allow the Government to curate an immersive platform that fosters meaningful engagements, facilitates strategic partnerships, and unveils lucrative investment opportunities within the region.

"The decision to reschedule the St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024 stems from our commitment to deliver a truly exceptional experience, by pushing the dates to July, we aim to raise the bar and create an unparalleled environment conducive to fostering global connections and driving sustainable growth," said Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew while speaking from Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.

"Spotlighting our Sustainable Island State, the IGS Summit invites our agents and economic citizens to see our innovation first-hand," the Prime Minister further emphasised.





Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew - Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10480/205709_dr.terrancedrewimage.jpg

With confirmations already coming in from notable figures from the United States of America, UAE, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, China, Nigeria, South Africa, and beyond, the event is set to host a diverse congregation of industry leaders, seasoned investors, and visionary entrepreneurs.

As anticipation continues to build, stakeholders, investors, and attendees can look forward to a comprehensive agenda featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, networking sessions, and exclusive investment showcases.

The stage is set for a convergence of minds and of opportunities that transcends geographical boundaries and catalyses sustainable economic growth on a global scale.

The rescheduled dates signify not just a change in timing but a testament to the unwavering dedication of St. Kitts and Nevis towards positioning itself as a premier destination for investment and economic development.

With the new dates set, preparations are already underway to ensure a seamless transition and a memorable experience for all participants. As the world eagerly awaits the unveiling of this grand event, the St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024 stands poised to redefine the landscape of global investment summits.

The inaugural event which is the largest gathering of "global citizens" is set to unfold under the overarching theme of "Connect, Celebrate, and Collaborate," encapsulating the essence of the event's objectives and aspirations.

"Connect" embodies the summit's aim to foster meaningful connections among participants, facilitating interactions between global investors, government officials, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. By providing a dynamic platform for networking and dialogue, the summit seeks to bridge geographical and cultural divides, fostering collaborations that transcend borders and drive collective progress.

"Celebrate" signifies the recognition and acknowledgement of achievements, innovations, and milestones within the realms of investment, entrepreneurship, and economic development. Through keynote addresses, award ceremonies, and commemorative events, the summit celebrates success stories, visionary initiatives, and transformative endeavours that contribute to the socio-economic fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis and the global community at large.

"Collaborate" underscores the importance of partnership and synergy in addressing shared challenges and seizing collective opportunities. By facilitating strategic collaborations between different sectors, as well as fostering cross-sectoral alliances, the summit aims to catalyse sustainable growth, innovation, and inclusive development. Through collaborative efforts, participants are encouraged to explore synergies, exchange expertise, and co-create solutions that unlock new avenues for prosperity and progress.

As the St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024 unfolds against the backdrop of these guiding principles, attendees can expect an enriching experience characterised by connectivity, celebration, and collaboration, setting the stage for a future defined by shared prosperity and cooperation.

Mr Michael Martin

Head St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit

communications@skn-ciu.com





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10480/205709_igs.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205709

SOURCE: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit