Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
17.04.24
11:16 Uhr
3,650 Euro
+0,240
+7,04 %
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2024 | 11:26
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Again Raises its Earnings Forecast for the 2023/2024 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / After reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League late yesterday evening, Borussia Dortmund is now raising its earnings forecast, which was last raised on March 14, 2024 (see ad hoc disclosure of the same date), to a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between EUR 33,000 thousand and EUR 43,000 thousand (previously EUR 25,000 thousand to EUR 35,000 thousand).

Due to the strong dependence on the further course of the sporting season and the uncertainties of the global political situation there is still a certain forecasting risk. Statements on the future development of the company are therefore characterized by a certain degree of uncertainty, although the economic outlook is supported by optimism.

The above new forecast is also subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Dortmund, den 17th April 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
