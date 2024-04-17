Quark Expeditions blazes a new trail with spectacular helicopter-supported voyage through Patagonia

SEATTLE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has blazed a new trail in expedition travel with its inaugural helicopter-supported voyage through Chilean Patagonia. The polar operator also confirms that 90 of the 165 passengers (55%) who joined the maiden voyage of "Essential Patagonia: Chilean Fjords and Torres del Paine" in March 2024 were repeat guests of Quark Expeditions.

"Once again we credit our expedition team-recognized as the best in the polar industry-and our longstanding commitment to innovation for this highly successful maiden voyage," says Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "Working closely with local partners, our team created off-ship experiences unheard of in Patagonia adventure travel. Thanks to our technologically-advanced ship, Ultramarine, and its two twin-engine helicopters and fleet of 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs, we made it possible for our guests to see more, do more and explore more deeply in Patagonia than they could with a traditional land-based operator."

The 15-day itinerary, which ran March 13 to 27, 2024, departed Buenos Aires with embarkation from Ushuaia, and included Cape Horn, a transit through the Beagle Channel, then into Chile's spectacular network of fjords and channels, featuring helicopter flightseeing and Zodiac cruises along an enchanting stretch of coastline that's known for some of the most remote and picturesque landscapes on Earth.

Highlights included:

Heli flightseeing : Our two H145 helicopters provided unmatched views of Patagonia's mountain-top glaciers and ice caps-which are not visible from sea level.



: Our two H145 helicopters provided unmatched views of Patagonia's mountain-top glaciers and ice caps-which are not visible from sea level. Heli landing : Ultramarine 's helicopters transported guests to the peaks of Canal de las Montanas (Channel of the Mountains) where they enjoyed unsurpassable views of the surrounding fjords.



: 's helicopters transported guests to the peaks of Canal de las Montanas (Channel of the Mountains) where they enjoyed unsurpassable views of the surrounding fjords. Immersive cultural experiences: Guests visited an 85,000-hectare estancia (South American ranch) and explored the cultural heritage of the town of Puerto Natales.



Guests visited an 85,000-hectare estancia (South American ranch) and explored the cultural heritage of the town of Puerto Natales. Unrivalled wildlife: Guests observed a staggering array of wildlife, including guanacos, the elusive puma, South American sea lions, Andean foxes and whales.



Guests observed a staggering array of wildlife, including guanacos, the elusive puma, South American sea lions, Andean foxes and whales. Phenomenal bird-watching : Species included Andean condors, Magellanic penguins, Chilean flamingos, oystercatchers, kingfishers and three types of Caracaras.



: Species included Andean condors, Magellanic penguins, Chilean flamingos, oystercatchers, kingfishers and three types of Caracaras. Hiking and photography tours : Guests choose from guided photographic adventures and various levels of hikes in Torres del Paine National Park.



: Guests choose from guided photographic adventures and various levels of hikes in Torres del Paine National Park. Paddling and kayaking excursions : Guests observed a variety of marine life up close, such as mussels, kelp, snails, starfish and krill.



: Guests observed a variety of marine life up close, such as mussels, kelp, snails, starfish and krill. Journey down Iceberg Alley: From the deck of Ultramarine, guests witnessed a series of epic ice formations, most notably in the region of Tierra del Fuego.

"It's a true testament to our expedition team that 55% of our guests had previously traveled with Quark Expeditions," says White. "While this was a first-time voyage for us in a new territory, guests implicitly trusted our team to deliver the same calibre of expedition that they experienced on their earlier voyages with us."

Quark Expeditions' next departure of Essential Patagonia: Chilean Fjords and Torres del Paine embarks March 13 to 27, 2025, and March 12 to 26, 2026.

For media inquiries: media@quarkexpeditions.com



About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and setting foot where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389102/Quark_Expeditions.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quark-expeditions-blazes-a-new-trail-with-spectacular-helicopter-supported-voyage-through-patagonia-302118896.html