17.04.2024
Venom Foundation and Gate.io announce a Strategic Partnership

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venom foundation, owner of the scalable layer zero blockchain network and Gate.io, the leading crypto exchange will together promote strategic token projects on the Venom network. Gate.io will prioritize the tokens and Venom will support the onboarding process. The companies will showcase the collaboration during the Venom TokenForge hackathon this week in Dubai. Join the event at https://tokenforge.gg/.

Commenting on the cooperation, Venom foundation CEO, Christopher Louis Tsu said; "Gate.io is a leader and a strategic partner for Venom. Venom has launched the most scalable layer zero blockchain network for Defi and payment Dapps and will facilitate the rollout of the most unique and promising projects on its network and on Gate.io"

Gate.io and Venom Foundation are planning on additional future collaborations as they continue to lead in the blockchain ecosystem.

About Gate.io
Established in 2013, Gate.io has consistently ranked among the top 10 crypto exchanges. It is a full-service digital asset exchange platform covering millions of users around the world. For more information visit www.gate.io

About Venom Foundation
The mission of Venom Foundation is to bring transparency and innovation to the industry as a leading global blockchain company. We aim to provide infrastructure for governments and web3 projects while empowering emerging economies in the Middle East and North Africa with our unique technology. For further information visit https://venom.foundation/

Contact for Venom foundation: media@venom.network

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venom-foundation-and-gateio-announce-a-strategic-partnership-302119348.html

