17.04.2024 | 13:06
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 17 April 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 16 April 2024, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 775.69p

Including income: 777.35p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© 2024 PR Newswire
