PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 14:00
PeploBio and IncellDX Partner to Launch the First Long COVID Test in the UK and EU

GUILDFORD, England and HAYWARD, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PeploBio and IncellDX are launching the first laboratory developed test in the UK and EU to help diagnose Long COVID, providing doctors with accurate insights into personalised treatment approaches using the incellKINE Long Hauler Index technology.

Long COVID affects more than 65 million worldwide. The typical symptoms of Long COVID, ranging from fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, insomnia, to a spectrum of cardiovascular issues, are not exclusive to any single condition. This technological breakthrough aims to provide physicians with a definitive tool to differentiate Long COVID from other diseases sharing similar symptoms such as Lyme and ME-CFS.

"Our collaboration with PeploBio marks a pivotal moment in the battle against Long COVID. The incellKINE Long Hauler Index technology enables us to identify a distinctive immunologic profile unique to Long COVID patients, providing a crucial first step for personalised treatment strategies," said Bruce Patterson, M.D., Founder and CEO at IncellDX.

Dr. Nico Lambri, Managing Director at PeploBio said, "Our mission at PeploBio is to drive innovation in diagnostics, and our partnership with IncellDX underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions. The introduction of this test fills a critical gap, empowering healthcare professionals with the tools needed to address the challenges posed by Long COVID."

About PeploBio

PeploBio is an ISO 15189 accredited clinical laboratory, committed to elevating precision medicine and bringing innovative diagnostic solutions to improve patient outcomes.

About IncellDX

IncellDx is a precision medicine company advancing novel diagnostics and prognostics to better understand and treat infectious disease and cancer. The company's innovative technology platform enables simultaneous cell classification and single cell analysis of proteomic and genomic biomarkers.

For media enquiries, please contact:

PeploBio:

IncellDX:

Jack Purvis

Julie Ferguson

jpurvis@peplobio.co.uk

JFPRMEDIAGROUP

+44 (0)1483 685 190

julie@jfprmedia.com


(312) 385-0098

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peplobio-and-incelldx-partner-to-launch-the-first-long-covid-test-in-the-uk-and-eu-302119451.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
