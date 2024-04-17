Law Firm Wilkes Recognised For Supporting Employees' Mental Health

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilkes , a Birmingham-based law firm, has been recognised for supporting its employees' mental health and investing in the training of junior solicitors to build resilient lawyers.

Wilkes was recently crowned Regional Law Firm of 2024 by the Birmingham Law Society, one of the largest law societies in the UK outside of London, representing over 5,500 legal professionals across the Midlands. The awards were judged by a distinguished panel of independent judges who praised Wilkes' achievements.

"With a focus on the encouragement of their junior staff and with an emphasis on the fact that they are more than just numbers, [Wilkes] stood apart from their competition," the panel commented.

Speaking on this achievement, Ellie Holland, Managing Partner at Wilkes, said, "When it comes down to it, it is the people that make a great law firm."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be named Regional Law Firm of the Year. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire firm. But more than that, it highlights that our focus on fostering good mental health and developing well-being is paying off."

"We have implemented a number of health and wellbeing initiatives, including an Employee Assistance Programme that provides 24/7 confidential telephone support from qualified counsellors,

bereavement support, enhanced parental leave policies, weekly yoga sessions and monthly social events."

"Not to mention, we took the Solihull Zero Suicide Pledge and trained our employees as Mental Health First Aiders who provide support to their colleagues."

"We hope that this honour will continue to uplift our team and encourage us to find new ways to recognise each other's contributions. As a firm, this award has already made us appreciate the hard work we all put in and it is great to see that others in the industry recognise this."

"We welcome more industry-wide initiatives and awards that are designed to bring legal professionals together and celebrate both individuals and law firms. After all, these celebrations really help to foster a sense of community."

"This award not only celebrates our commitment to delivering excellent legal services but also highlights our deep-rooted dedication to serving our clients and community and upholding the values of our firm."

The awards ceremony took place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham city centre, with comedian Peter Hill as the host.

Wilkes was also delighted to support this event, which in turn supported the Social Mobility Foundation, the chosen charity of the year for the Birmingham Law Society. This foundation collaborates with young individuals and employers to facilitate opportunities for career advancement, particularly for those coming from diverse backgrounds. Over £3,000 for the charity was raised during the celebration.

About Wilkes

As a Legal 500 recognised law firm, Wilkes has a strong track record of providing specialist legal expertise covering corporate finance, employment, real estate, divorce, wills, trusts and more. With offices in Birmingham and Solihull, Wilkes provides partner-led services and technical excellence to clients in Birmingham and beyond, including businesses, individuals, financiers and charities.

Wilkes is also accredited by Lexcel, The Law Society's set standard for client care, compliance and practice management. This standard ensures that their solicitors provide the highest level of service to clients. They are also authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/law-firm-wilkes-recognised-for-supporting-employees-mental-health-302119406.html