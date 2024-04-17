Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MLX4 | ISIN: US89417E1091 | Ticker-Symbol: PA9
Tradegate
17.04.24
14:40 Uhr
196,90 Euro
-13,20
-6,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
197,45198,7015:12
197,45198,7015:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC196,90-6,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.