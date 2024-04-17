Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2024 | 14:26
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Organic and Food Fraud: Ensuring Strengthening Organic Enforcement Compliance

Date: April 25, 2024 | Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM EDT

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Are you ready for the new Organic program requirements? Join SCS Global Services for this informative webinar on the latest updates to the NOP and learn how to develop an Organic Fraud Prevention Plan (OFPP). Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety, and Brandon Nauman, SCS' Technical Director of Organic Program will explore how to conduct a Vulnerability Assessment to understand the risk factors within your supply chain. Additionally, we will discuss the elements of developing controls and monitoring to mitigate or eliminate food fraud risks identified.

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, please contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.