Turant AI Revolutionizes Secure Transactions with AI Digital Twin Solution; Launches Crowdfunding on Wefunder

SARATOGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Turant.ai, a pioneering Silicon Valley technology start-up specialising in the AI multimodal digital twin-powered real-time and continuous authentication, has proudly announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. This strategic move aims to accelerate market acquisition and monetisation efforts, mainly targeting advancements in the Americas and other emerging markets. In addition, the solution is being evaluated for socially impactful projects in partnership with major philanthropic organisations for National ID for developing countries, combating impersonation in direct benefit to end user programs and more.

Turant's groundbreaking solution using AI to combat AI offers an innovative and secure alternative to Generative AI-based threats, from financial services to defence and a patent filed with the highest accuracy in the industry.

Breaking away from static methodologies, Turant's solution sets the stage for future expansion into multimodal solutions. With an initial focus on Voice Digital Twin, Turant technology is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of identity verification solutions, staunchly addressing the looming threat of custom generative AI, including deep fake generation.

Real-time authentication is essential for all digital interactions, mitigating impersonation risks exacerbated by the rise of Gen AI-driven deep fakes. Contemporary frauds consuming society today include the AI deep fake scam that convinced a bank clerk to wire $35M and another in which a mother fell victim to an AI kidnapping scam.

Already in deployment, Turant's solution tackles various critical use cases, including authenticated voice bots, password-less login, real-time remote field team monitoring, and 2FA authentication, which includes SMS One-Time Password (OTP).

"Turant AI is at the forefront of redefining secure transactions and identity verification processes," said Anurag Goel, Founder of Turant AI. "Our technology is not just about enhancing security; it is about making it affordable, inclusive and accessible, regardless of the language or dialect. By launching our crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, we invite investors to join us in making digital interactions safer and more user-friendly. We've filed one patent with two more pending, positioning Turant uniquely in an untapped market. Leveraging best-of-breed channels, we're poised for rapid scaling without known competitors. Our agile solution evolves swiftly to meet customer needs, is priced competitively, and fortified by our deep technical expertise, guaranteeing substantial customer benefits."

Turant's mission statement is to be the "reliable cyber-secure digital ally" to ensure communication is authenticated initially and ongoing in every video or audio meeting and even a personal call. Turant sets new standards and continuously evolves to enhance precision and dependability. Turant's solution sets the stage for future expansion into multimodal solutions, initially focusing on Voice Digital Twin.

Investors and enthusiasts passionate about pioneering secure and inclusive technology solutions are invited to explore Turant AI's crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. This opportunity not only offers the chance to support the next leap in digital security but also to be part of a venture that has the potential to redefine how we think about and implement biometric authentication technologies.

For more information about Turant AI and to contribute to its crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://wefunder.com/turant.ai/

About Turant AI

Turant AI is a leading technology company specialising in multimodal digital twin-powered solutions for identification and verification. Committed to security, inclusivity, and innovation, Turant AI develops cutting-edge applications to revolutionise how identities are verified and transactions are secured. By harnessing the power of AI, Turant AI aims to provide secure, accessible, and convenient solutions for industries ranging from finance to defence.

