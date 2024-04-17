

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies traded in a subdued manner as markets digested hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Renewed fears of interest rates remaining high for longer-than-expected dampened sentiment for cryptocurrencies and even eclipsed the excitement of a Bitcoin halving event which is less than 3 days away.



The Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his speech on Tuesday hinted that the Fed was in no hurry to cut rates as restrictive monetary policy needed time to work. The Fed Chair's concerns about a lack of expected progress in inflation goals came amidst sticky inflation readings, resilient job market updates and buoyancy in retail sales rebound.



Market's rate cut expectations have fallen in response to the Fed Chair's comments. Going by the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, rate cut expectations for the May Fed review have fallen to 1.9 percent, from 4.5 percent a day earlier. Likewise, rate cut probability in the June review has dropped to 15.3 percent, from 17.3 percent a day earlier. Though a 44.7-percent chance was earlier assigned for a rate cut in July, after the Fed Chair's comments it has fallen to 41.5 percent.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined to $2.27 trillion, from $2.3 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin is currently trading 15 percent below its all-time high of $73,750.07 recorded on March 14. At its current price of $62,338.50, the leading cryptocurrency has slipped 1.1 percent overnight and 8.3 percent over the past week.



With Bitcoin halving just 362 blocks away, the keenly anticipated event is expected to take place in just 2 days and 10 hours. However, concerns about surging valuations remain ahead of the halving event. Analysts have warned against assuming a Bitcoin price surge as a direct corollary of the halving event.



Meanwhile data from Farside Investors showed a third successive day of net outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products. Net outflows stood at $58 million on Tuesday, versus $36.7 million on Monday and $55.1 million on Friday.



Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) recorded outflows of $79.4 million followed by ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) that saw outflows of $12.9 million. The net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF inflows declined to $12.4 billion by April 16. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) tops with daily inflows of $25.8 million and cumulative inflows of $15.4 billion.



Ethereum slipped 1.4 percent overnight and 12 percent in the past week even as markets attempted to reconcile to the prospect of slower rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Ether is currently changing hands at $3,030.60, around 38 percent below its all-time high recorded in November 2021.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) shed 0.83 percent overnight and 7.4 percent in the past week to trade at $536.56.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 1.1 percent in the past 24 hours and 20 percent in the past week to trade at $131.93.



7th ranked XRP declined 0.4 percent overnight and 19 percent over the past 7 days to trade at $0.4867. With a loss of more than 20 percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade in the red zone on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.1518.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) shed 0.67 percent overnight to trade at $6.15.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) lost 3.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.4441.



49th ranked Core (CORE) topped overnight gains with an addition of 5.7 percent. 53rd ranked Bitget Token (BGB) and 90th ranked Akash Network (AKT) both gained more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



29th ranked Stacks (STX) and 66th ranked Neo (NEO) topped overnight losses with declines exceeding 6 percent. 89th ranked Conflux (CFX), 35th ranked Render (RNDR), 88th ranked Starknet (STRK), 76th ranked Wormhole (W) and 15th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH), all slipped more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours.



