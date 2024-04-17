Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
[17.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,916,452.00
|USD
|0
|73,167,927.28
|6.7025
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,413,070.00
|EUR
|0
|19,494,245.58
|5.7116
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,172,283.42
|9.005
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|671,595.00
|GBP
|0
|5,197,925.67
|7.7397