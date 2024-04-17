MMGNET Group: Trend and Young Contemporary Fashion Take Center Stage at MAGIC Nashville

Hundreds of trend and young contemporary women's fashion brands were on display at MAGIC Nashville, a two-day wholesale fashion event filled with shopping, networking and entertainment. Over 450 exhibiting brands across apparel, accessories and footwear offered new immediates, local collections, a vast assortment of gameday apparel and much more.

MAGIC Nashville welcomed over 3,500 attendees, with most representing single-store boutiques, specialty, online retailers as well as chain stores to preview up and coming and established brands across young contemporary, trend-driven and modern sportswear categories. The top five represented states among attendees were Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois and Indiana. Over 35% of brands on the show floor were new to MAGIC, including designers like Marfa Boots, Vera Bradley, ESPRIT and FDJ French Dressing Jeans, among others.

"MAGIC Nashville continues to bring the vibrant energy it is known for and unbeatable market access to the Southeast and Midwest that is essential to the MMGNET community," states Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC. "Providing the latest trends and resources for the retailers with local emphasis, is what makes MAGIC so versatile in meeting customer demands and needs where we see the opportunity and growth."

Attendees at MAGIC Nashville lavished an array of exclusive onsite activations ranging from customizable bracelets, networking happy hours and must-have permanent jewelry to create memorable personal moments. Educational sessions on key industry topics included protecting business economic challenges, presented by The Boutique Hub founder and CEO Ashley Alderson and insights presented by MMGNET on the MMGNET 2024 US Fashion Consumer Outlook Report . As fashion remains consistently within the top five categories U.S. consumers have active purchase intent in 2024, MMGNET is the trusted industry expert voice and platform to inform and empower fashion professionals on consumer purchasing preferences amidst a changing business landscape.

Known for its community of influential retailers, boutiques and specialty stores, MAGIC Nashville delivered on brands' critical demand for mid-season access to online and key regional retailers. Top retailers at MAGIC Nashville include national and global retailers like Urban Outfitters, Boot Barn, Lulus, Dry Goods and Apricot Lane, among others.

MAGIC returns to Las Vegas this August 19-21, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. MAGIC New York will take place September 22-24 at the Javits Center. For more information and to register to attend, visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com .

