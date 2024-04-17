Numun Ecosystem Launches to Bring a Complete Set of Apps for Real-World Assets On-Chain

Numun Ecosystem unveils a comprehensive suite of applications designed to tokenize and leverage real-world assets within the blockchain. Offering seamless integration and unparalleled access, Numun is set to transform how Defi users interact with everything from ETFs to stocks and bonds, on-chain, fully backed, and permissionless, all managed by the Numun Token.

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Numun Ecosystem today launches, comprising applications Num and Vectium and offering a structured approach to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and lending on the Ethereum network.

Num, the first app of the Numun Ecosystem, is a Bermuda-based tokenization company, that specializes in tokenizing traditional finance (TradFi) assets, including ETFs, stocks, and bonds. In 2023, Num successfully closed a USD 1.5 million pre-seed funding round to work on its first MVP, emerging market stablecoins, which garnered 500,000 users within its first year. Num now aims to achieve global reach by tokenizing TradFi assets into fully backed, permissionless forms known as nTokens, bridging the gap between the TradFi and DeFi realms.

The second app in the Ecosystem is called Vectium, an innovative RWA lending protocol that harnesses the power of nTokens to facilitate financial interactions, enabling users to lend and borrow stablecoins against nTokens and soon more RWAs. This system also supports users in leveraging and hedging TradFi assets in a manner that is both permissionless and secure.

Speaking on the launch, Agustin Liserra , CEO of Num Finance, said,"Numun ignites the power of synergy between transparency and innovation. Our commitment lies in steering the course of finance towards a future where accessibility, security, and empowerment are not just ideals, but everyday realities for DeFi users. As we unveil Numun to the world, we stand on the brink of a new financial era - one that we are proud to shape and lead."

Central to orchestrating the Numun Ecosystem is the Numun Token, which employs a unique value accrual mechanism. Up to 40% of the revenue generated by the lending protocol is allocated to a buy-back-and-burn strategy for the Numun Token. The Numun token will be used across all of the apps within the ecosystem, ensuring its value is intrinsically linked to the success of Numun as a whole.

Numun Ecosystem is partnering with Impossible Finance to bring the Numun Token to the market, Calvin Chu , Co-Founder, and Core Builder of Impossible Finance, expressed excitement about partnering with Numun and supporting their mission of bridging traditional and decentralized finances. Calvin said, "Num's and Vectium's approach to bringing permissionless tokenized assets is the correct way to maximize interoperability. The strategy to bring a wide coverage of financial products on-chain is definitely filling a gap in the current landscape."

Speaking on the significance of the development for the DeFi ecosystem, Alex Kruger , Advisor and Strategic Director at Num Finance, said, "The Numun ecosystem represents the culmination of our enduring commitment to reshaping the DeFi landscape. After years of meticulous work, we are introducing an on-chain ecosystem that makes real-world assets the epicenter. This is the advancement that the DeFi space has been waiting for - a transformative step in aligning the reliability of traditional assets with the innovation of decentralized finance."

Agustin Liserra, CEO of Num Finance, is available for interviews.

Alex Kruger, Advisor and Strategic Director at Num Finance is available for interviews.

About Num Finance

Num Finance is a Bermuda-based technology firm at the forefront of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. By facilitating the conversion of traditional financial assets into digital tokens, Num Finance integrates these assets with the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Focused on security, transparency, and accessibility, Num Finance enables broader access to financial markets and improves liquidity through innovative financial services. Committed to compliance and effective risk management, Num Finance adheres to strict regulatory standards, ensuring a trusted and stable platform for investors navigating the evolving landscape of digital finance.

For more information, visit num.finance

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/numun-ecosystem-launches-to-bring-a-complete-set-of-apps-for-real-world-assets-on-chain-302119682.html