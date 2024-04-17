Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.04.2024
CLICKS OF THE TRADE: 'INFLUENCER' AMONG UK CHILDREN'S TOP 10 DREAM JOBS - NIMBL RESEARCH

  • The power of Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to create celebrities has propelled social media influencer into a new list of children's most sought-after jobs1.
  • Research among kids aged 6-17, by pocket money card and app nimbl, found the role rubbing shoulders with traditional careers such as teacher, doctor and vet.

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'When I grow up, I want to be insta-famous'. Young Brits look to social media for their dream job, new research by pocket money card and app nimbl can reveal.

nimbl Logo

The role of influencer, someone able to monetise followings on websites and apps like Instagram and YouTube, was the sixth-most popular career choice among UK children aged 6 to 171.

About 1 in 20 chose it as their top occupation, hoping to follow in the footsteps of homegrown internet celebrities like gamer- entrepreneur KSI, and lifestyle guru Zoe Sugg.

While teacher was the favourite profession in the study, followed by doctor and vet, influencer elbowed out traditional careers including nurse, police officer and musician.

Rank

Career

Percentage

1st

Teacher

6.5 %

2nd

Doctor

6.4 %

3rd=

Vet

5.7 %

3rd=

Scientist

5.7 %

5th

Athlete

5.1 %

6th

Social media influencer

4.6 %

7th

Police officer

4.2 %

8th

Actor

3.9 %

9th

Musician

2.5 %

10th

Chef

2.45 %

Table: Top 10 most most-desired careers among UK children

Source: nimbl

Influencers make money through sponsored content, negotiating with brands to offer paid endorsements or earning share of advertising revenue. The amount they earn can depend on popularity, with Instagram users typically able to monetise content once they have gained a few thousand followers.

According to YouGov, Joe Wicks is the UK's most famous influencer, with four in five Brits recognising the fitness coach2. About 5 billion people use social media, around two-thirds of the global population3.

Alana Parsons, Chief Executive of nimbl, commented: "Social media has driven expansion of our digital lives, providing connection and transforming entertainment and news. It's also providing jobs - and the most high-profile influencers are inspiring young Brits careers.

"Although long-standing occupations still dominate dream jobs, it's clear influencers are having an impact, and school careers advisers will need to brush up on their hashtags.

"For concerned parents it's important to recognise that - behind the social media sheen - the biggest online stars have built their platforms through hard work, drive and perseverance, qualities that younger generations can learn from."

Notes to Editors:
1 nimbl researchers surveyed 1,345 children aged 6-17, asking 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'

2 YouGov: The Most Famous Influencers (Q4, 2023)

3 Statista: Number of internet and social media users worldwide as of January 2024

About nimbl
nimbl is an award-winning pocket money card and app, designed with parents, carers and young people in mind, offering a safe, secure environment to support financial responsibility, independence, and confidence from an early age.??

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387046/nimbl_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clicks-of-the-trade-influencer-among-uk-childrens-top-10-dream-jobs---nimbl-research-302119349.html

