Duni Group: Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 31 March 2024

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Wednesday 24 April.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Wednesday, 24 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.



To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:

https://emportal.ink/4cIVxvn

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=50CCCC13-0CE4-43AC-ADAE-51FC92A37DAB

This link gives participants access to the live event.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 76-819 83 26, katja.margell@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,300 employees in 22 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI". Its ISIN code is SE0000616716. Dunigroup.com

