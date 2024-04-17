EF Hutton Bringing Together Executives and Investors at Annual Global Conference on May 15, 2024 in NYC

Exclusive Event Provides Unique Opportunity to Meet One-on-One to Share Insights and Discuss Strategic Partnerships
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / EF Hutton, a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, will host its Annual Global Conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on May 15, 2024, offering corporate executives, institutional investors, and family offices the opportunity to connect, share insights, and discuss potential partnerships in one-on-one and small group settings.
EF Hutton helps companies meet their strategic growth goals by connecting companies with active institutional buyers worldwide. Companies interested in attending the EF Hutton Annual Conference should contact their EF Hutton representative about an invitation.
Following the success of last year's event, EF Hutton is expecting a world-class lineup of growth companies to attend, many of which include its corporate clients, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and an exclusive selection of business media.
"At its core, our annual conference is about connecting investors with some of the industry's most exciting publicly traded issuers, and we are seeing strong interest and registration from both," said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. "We also have a handful of privately held companies that are considering public offerings attending to build the strategic relationships needed to foster mutual success."
"Building upon the success of last year's conference, anyone in attendance should expect to meet another strong cohort of companies from sectors including consumer and retail, energy and infrastructure, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, real estate, gaming and lodging, sustainability, and technology, media and telecommunications," concluded Rallo.
In addition to one-on-one meetings and company presentations, the event will feature several engaging and topical panel discussions, as well as a keynote address from a special guest speaker, which will be announced at a later date. Registration for conference participants and event sponsors is mandatory and can be acceded by visiting efhutton.com/conference.
To learn more and register for the conference, please visit efhutton.com/conference.
To learn about available sponsorship opportunities, please email conference@efhutton.com.
Platinum Sponsors
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust
Loeb & Loeb LLP
Lucosky Brookman LLP
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP
UHY
Gold Sponsors
Brio Financial Group
Marcum LLP
NASDAQ
NYSE
TraDigital IR
Winston & Strawn LLP
Event Sponsors
ACCESSWIRE
Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP
The Crone Law Group
The Money Channel
Withum
Promotional Sponsors
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Bevilacqua PLLC
Calabrese Consulting
Compliance Risk Concepts
EdgarAgents
Herskovits PLLC
Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC
Kingswood US
McGriff Insurance Services
Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
MZ Group Investor Relations
Prager Metis
Skyline Corporate Communications
Media Sponsors
IBN
Newsfile
Public Yield Capital
Sequire
About EF Hutton
EF Hutton LLC is a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.
EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.
Contact
Joseph T. Rallo
Chief Executive Officer
590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor
New York, NY 10022
info@efhutton.com
SOURCE: EF Hutton
View the original press release on accesswire.com