EF Hutton Bringing Together Executives and Investors at Annual Global Conference on May 15, 2024 in NYC

Exclusive Event Provides Unique Opportunity to Meet One-on-One to Share Insights and Discuss Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / EF Hutton, a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, will host its Annual Global Conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on May 15, 2024, offering corporate executives, institutional investors, and family offices the opportunity to connect, share insights, and discuss potential partnerships in one-on-one and small group settings.

EF Hutton helps companies meet their strategic growth goals by connecting companies with active institutional buyers worldwide. Companies interested in attending the EF Hutton Annual Conference should contact their EF Hutton representative about an invitation.

Following the success of last year's event, EF Hutton is expecting a world-class lineup of growth companies to attend, many of which include its corporate clients, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and an exclusive selection of business media.

"At its core, our annual conference is about connecting investors with some of the industry's most exciting publicly traded issuers, and we are seeing strong interest and registration from both," said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. "We also have a handful of privately held companies that are considering public offerings attending to build the strategic relationships needed to foster mutual success."

"Building upon the success of last year's conference, anyone in attendance should expect to meet another strong cohort of companies from sectors including consumer and retail, energy and infrastructure, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, real estate, gaming and lodging, sustainability, and technology, media and telecommunications," concluded Rallo.

In addition to one-on-one meetings and company presentations, the event will feature several engaging and topical panel discussions, as well as a keynote address from a special guest speaker, which will be announced at a later date. Registration for conference participants and event sponsors is mandatory and can be acceded by visiting efhutton.com/conference.

To learn more and register for the conference, please visit efhutton.com/conference.

To learn about available sponsorship opportunities, please email conference@efhutton.com.

Platinum Sponsors

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

UHY

Gold Sponsors

Brio Financial Group

Marcum LLP

NASDAQ

NYSE

TraDigital IR

Winston & Strawn LLP

Event Sponsors

ACCESSWIRE

Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

The Crone Law Group

The Money Channel

Withum

Promotional Sponsors

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Bevilacqua PLLC

Calabrese Consulting

Compliance Risk Concepts

EdgarAgents

Herskovits PLLC

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC

Kingswood US

McGriff Insurance Services

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

MZ Group Investor Relations

Prager Metis

Skyline Corporate Communications

Media Sponsors

IBN

Newsfile

Public Yield Capital

Sequire

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

