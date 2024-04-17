Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2024 | 18:38
Baker Tilly: Mastering Talent Challenges in Federal Government: Best Practices in Flexibility & Digital Strategy

Understanding the evolution of workforce dynamics in government settings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Baker Tilly
Authored by Meghan Loomis

Originally published by HR.com

Attracting and retaining top talent remains challenging across most industries and sectors in 2024, including the U.S. federal government. However, federal agencies are sometimes at a disadvantage compared to private sector companies, especially when it comes to offering high salaries, competitive benefits, and flexible work arrangements. However, human resources (HR) professionals have seen success when agencies take concrete steps toward modernizing their approach to attracting and retaining talent.

Continue reading here

For more insights, download Baker Tilly's Federal Blueprint e-book.

