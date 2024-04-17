Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas Returns to Mandalay Bay for Its 21st Edition

Following its successful Miami debut and milestone 20th anniversary celebration, Cosmoprof North America returns to Las Vegas this July.

After a triumphant inaugural edition in Miami and a landmark 20th-anniversary celebration, Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) is thrilled to announce its return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Scheduled to take place from July 23 - 25, 2024, CPNA promises an unparalleled showcase of innovation, networking opportunities, and educational insights for the beauty industry. The 21st edition arises as the beauty sector rebounds with a notably robust performance in 2023, distinguishing it as the sole U.S. industry within general merchandise retail categories to achieve positive year-over-year unit sales growth, according to Circana.

Following two editions at an alternate venue, CPNA returns to Mandalay Bay Convention Center, a beloved venue known for fostering collaboration and connection. The move, a result of popular demand, allows exhibitors and attendees to network, socialize, and rest all in one place.

Exhibitors

The exhibition hall will feature an extensive array of finished products across skincare, makeup, hair, nails, and fragrance categories, alongside Cosmopack, dedicated to the entire beauty supply chain, showcasing primary and secondary packaging, private label solutions, machinery, ingredients, formulation, and contract manufacturing solutions. Returning favorites include the curated special areas - Discover Beauty, Discover Black-Owned Beauty, Discover Green, and The Beauty Vanities, highlighting emerging brands and industry trends.

Special Programs

Exclusive special programs such as the Buyer Program- hosting retailers such as Bleu Beauty, Bloomingdales, Coupang, D'Mujeres, Ecosmetics, Heinemman, HMart, Holt Renfrew, Icsitum, Macy's, SpaceNK, and Well.Ca, and hosting brands such as Clinique, Jane Iredale, Revlon, Summer Fridays, and Tula - will make a comeback. Also returning are the CosmoTrends and the prestigious Cosmoprof and Cosmopack North America Awards in collaboration with global trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS, providing unparalleled recognition for innovative brands and products.

Education

One of the hallmarks of CPNA is its commitment to education, with CosmoTalks and Cosmopack Education offering valuable insights from C-suite executives and industry thought leaders on retail, trends, and the beauty supply chain. This is complemented by the exclusive Entrepreneur Academy, a dynamic one-day conference designed to equip beauty entrepreneurs with essential tools and knowledge to thrive in the industry. Esteemed speakers include Larissa Jensen, Vice President, Beauty Industry Advisor at Circana; Ali Kole, Head of Premium Beauty at Amazon; James Manso, Beauty Market Editor at WWD and Beauty Inc.; and Dr. Luke Maxfield and Dr. Muneeb Shah, Board Certified Dermatologists and Co-Hosts of Doctorly.

Register now at www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/ to take advantage of early bird pricing through May 17th.

Plan your visit: https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/plan-your-visit/.

