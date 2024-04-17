Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Brand-New Lexington, KY, and Knoxville, TN, Locations

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Kentucky and Tennessee

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the opening of two brand-new locations this week in Lexington, KY, and Knoxville, TN.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Lexington and Knoxville locations are offering eight days of free car washes from April 17 - April 24. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to open two brand-new locations this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The Tidal Wave team has been serving folks throughout Kentucky and Tennessee for several years now, and we're looking forward to providing the Lexington and Knoxville communities with an exceptional car wash experience for years to come. Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for our customers, and these new locations are built to continuously deliver on that commitment."

Lexington, KY Location: 2401 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502

Nearby locations: Winchester, Richmond

Knoxville, TN Location: 7538 Norris Freeway, Knoxville, TN 37938

Nearby locations: Alcoa, Clinton, Jefferson City

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently operates nine Kentucky locations, and 23 Tennessee locations. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 253 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

