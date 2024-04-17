Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2024 | 20:02
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JPOrleans Announces Land Acquisition in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Leading home builder JPOrleans is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of a prime parcel of 55 acres on Mayes Road in desirable Huntersville, North Carolina. This significant purchase underscores JPOrleans' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional homes in sought-after locations, further solidifying its position as a premier developer in the region.

Coventry Glen

Coventry Glen
New Home Community

Nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Huntersville, North Carolina, the newly acquired land will bring forth an exquisite new home community, Coventry Glen. Consisting of single-family homes, Coventry Glen will offer expansive home sites, meticulously crafted to suit the needs and preferences of today's homebuyers. The community will present a diverse range of elegant, single-family home designs, which will include 2-car and 3-car garages, first-floor owners' suites and first-floor guest suites, in a prime location with convenient access to urban amenities.

"We are thrilled to add this prime parcel of land to our portfolio," said Jeffrey Orleans, CEO of JPOrleans. "Huntersville is a vibrant and growing community, and we are excited to contribute to its growth and development with the addition of this exclusive new neighborhood."

As a renowned home builder with a rich history spanning over 100 years, JPOrleans has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional homes that seamlessly blend quality, style, and functionality in prime locations. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in every project, and Coventry Glen will be no exception.

Through thoughtfully designed homes, JPOrleans aims to create a distinctive community that residents will be proud to call home.

JPOrleans will continue to provide updates on construction timelines, home designs, and the launch of sales at JPOrleans.com.

About JPOrleans

JPOrleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability and value. In its over100-year family history of homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of over 80,000 homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability. JPOrleans homes are located in the most desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Charlotte, N.C. area.

Contact Information

Gary Stefanoni
VP Sales & Marketing
gstefanoni@jporleans.com
609.251.6056

SOURCE: JPOrleans

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.