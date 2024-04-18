Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2024

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $5.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $303,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
Period end deposits increased $103.5 million, or 25% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $139.8 million, or 9%, from March 31, 2023.
Taxable equivalent net interest margin(1) was 3.54% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Loans increased $42.4 million, or 10% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $218.5 million, or 14%, from March 31, 2023.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.0% for the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.06% as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
Book value per share was $21.41, an increase of $0.14, or 1%, from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $1.84, or 9%, from March 31, 2023.
"We are pleased with our solid start to 2024, with the focus of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our performance metrics. Our first quarter results include deposit growth of $104 million and loan growth of $42 million. This strong growth, along with the steps we took in the fourth quarter made an impact in both areas. Our net interest margin was 3.54% in the first quarter and has now expanded 18 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. Credit quality continues to remain strong with no net charge-offs in the first quarter and nonperforming assets totaling only 6 basis points of total loans," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our bankers along with our enhanced treasury management team have been focused on increasing our revenue growth over the last several quarters. This has resulted in the 52% increase in service charge and foreign exchange fee income since the first quarter of 2023," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Taxable equivalent net interest income(1) totaled $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $465,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $1.2 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2023. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decrease of 39 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in taxable equivalent net interest income and net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an overall increase in loan balances and a decrease in investment securities. The decrease in taxable equivalent net interest margin compared to the same period one year ago was primarily driven by an increase in high-cost short-term borrowings replacing lower-cost deposits, interest bearing deposits replacing no-cost demand deposits, and an overall increase in deposit costs, partially offset by an increase in loan yields and average loan balances.
The yield on loans in the first quarter of 2024 was 7.28%, an increase of 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 61 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. The overall increase in loan yields compared to prior periods was primarily due to higher rates on new loans.
The cost of deposits in the first quarter of 2024 was 2.81%, an increase of 10 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 142 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2024 was 3.90% compared to 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.38% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the cost of deposits compared to prior periods was primarily due to higher costs on new deposit accounts.
The provision for credit losses was $319,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.27 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $185,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The provision decreased in the current quarter primarily due to an improving economic forecast in the first quarter of 2024 and lower relative loan growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 included a $211,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $108,000 provision for unfunded commitments.
Noninterest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $(4.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $5,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $5.40 million loss on sale of securities, a $165,000 loss on the sale of a foreclosed property, and a loss of $116,000 from changes in the fair value of fund investments. The first quarter of 2023 included an $815,000 loss on the sale of securities.
Noninterest expense totaled $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $877,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Much of the increase was due to seasonally higher FICA taxes and incentive expense. Salaries and benefits expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 included severance charges of $324,000. There were 141 full-time equivalent employees on March 31, 2024, compared to 143 on December 31, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.26 billion as of March 31, 2024 compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2023, and $2.17 billion at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $90.2 million on March 31, 2024, compared to $81.4 million on December 31, 2023, and $134.1 million on March 31, 2023.
Period end loans on March 31, 2024, totaled $1.78 billion, an increase of $42.4 million, or 10% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and an increase of $218.5 million, or 14%, from March 31, 2023. The growth in loans during the first quarter of 2024 included an increase of $24.6 million in commercial loans and $22.4 million in construction loans. Quarterly average loans for the first quarter of 2024 increased $58.1million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $201.6 million, or 13%, from the first quarter of 2023.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $19.3 million on March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $211,000 from December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.08% on March 31, 2024, compared to 1.10% on December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.08% on March 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.
Investment securities were $314.8 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $325.3 million on December 31, 2023, and $386.9 million at March 31, 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we sold $35.8 million of securities for a loss of $5.4 million. During the first quarter of 2023, we sold $25 million in available for sale mortgage-backed securities and all $32 million in held to maturity municipal securities.
Period end deposits were $1.76 billion on March 31, 2024, an increase of $103.5 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2023. The change in deposits during the first quarter of 2024 included a $23.9 million and a $21.6 million increase in interest-bearing checking and money market/savings deposits, respectively, as well as a $43.4 million increase in brokered deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the first quarter of 2024 were $1.72 billion, an increase of $16.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $28.5 million from the first quarter of 2023.
Short-term borrowings on March 31, 2024, totaled $290.0 million, a decrease of $70.0 million, or 19%, compared to December 31, 2023. The short-term borrowings on March 31, 2024 included $244.0 million in borrowings from the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).
Book value per share was $21.41 on March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.14 compared to $21.27 on December 31, 2023. Total shareholders' equity totaled $167.1 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.8 million compared to December 31, 2023. This included an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.7 million.
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2024
|2023
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
|$
|5,246
|$
|303
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,364
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|-
|3,888
|-
|-
|595
Severance, net of income tax
|-
|233
|-
|-
|-
BOLI surrender tax expense
|-
|478
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted net income (1)
|$
|5,246
|$
|4,902
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,959
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.87
Diluted earnings per share
|0.69
|0.04
|0.72
|0.63
|0.85
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (1)
|0.69
|0.65
|0.72
|0.63
|0.93
Book value per share
|21.41
|21.27
|18.83
|19.55
|19.57
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets
|0.95
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.19
|%
Return on average assets - adjusted (1)
|0.95
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.30
|%
Return on average equity
|12.64
|%
|0.81
|%
|14.01
|%
|12.32
|%
|17.87
|%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.94
|%
Efficiency ratio
|61.62
|%
|83.68
|%
|58.75
|%
|56.05
|%
|55.21
|%
Average loans to average deposits
|101.85
|%
|99.41
|%
|97.49
|%
|97.57
|%
|88.70
|%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.88
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.84
|%
|9.55
|%
|9.33
|%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|10.03
|%
|9.88
|%
|9.95
|%
|9.88
|%
|10.14
|%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.03
|%
|9.88
|%
|9.95
|%
|9.88
|%
|10.14
|%
Total risk-based capital ratio
|12.01
|%
|11.86
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.87
|%
|12.16
|%
Tangible common equity ratio
|7.40
|%
|7.41
|%
|6.61
|%
|6.83
|%
|6.95
|%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
|7,803,900
|7,770,439
|7,731,404
|7,712,278
|7,703,748
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|7,386,639
|7,344,693
|7,327,197
|7,321,246
|7,299,006
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|7,551,406
|7,543,616
|7,511,373
|7,457,906
|7,452,254
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.21
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.18
|%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.66
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.91
|%
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|$
|1,756,770
|$
|1,698,690
|$
|1,640,080
|$
|1,589,372
|$
|1,555,207
Investment securities
|319,440
|337,808
|365,244
|382,860
|443,870
Total assets
|2,222,778
|2,191,198
|2,168,443
|2,171,559
|2,164,441
Deposits
|1,724,845
|1,708,789
|1,682,329
|1,628,975
|1,753,295
Shareholders' equity
|166,907
|148,723
|153,099
|153,877
|144,402
|(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
|(2) Annualized
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
|$
|10,268
|$
|9,754
|$
|21,157
|$
|33,849
|$
|19,452
Due from Federal Reserve Bank
and interest-bearing deposits in banks
|79,911
|71,642
|58,885
|70,364
|114,615
Total cash and cash equivalents
|90,179
|81,396
|80,042
|104,213
|134,067
Investment securities - available for sale
|314,793
|325,320
|345,547
|371,753
|386,947
Total investment securities
|314,793
|325,320
|345,547
|371,753
|386,947
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|1,783,024
|1,740,647
|1,669,914
|1,650,265
|1,564,501
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(19,342
|)
|(19,131
|)
|(17,800
|)
|(17,636
|)
|(16,389
|)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
|1,763,682
|1,721,516
|1,652,114
|1,632,629
|1,548,112
Bank owned life insurance
|12,401
|12,315
|33,440
|33,202
|32,972
Premises and equipment, net
|3,061
|3,297
|3,558
|3,774
|4,037
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|14,095
|-
|-
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|72,395
|86,992
|73,104
|62,234
|63,916
Total assets
|$
|2,256,511
|$
|2,230,836
|$
|2,201,900
|$
|2,207,805
|$
|2,170,051
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|477,728
|$
|472,517
|$
|490,289
|$
|593,246
|$
|605,093
Interest-bearing checking
|764,766
|740,902
|784,757
|717,116
|335,410
Money market and savings
|319,692
|298,117
|322,983
|316,991
|563,097
Time
|56,140
|46,676
|30,880
|46,794
|61,645
Brokered
|139,532
|96,117
|79,291
|74,566
|52,823
Total deposits
|1,757,858
|1,654,329
|1,708,200
|1,748,713
|1,618,068
Subordinated debt, net
|21,931
|21,906
|21,881
|21,855
|21,830
Short-term borrowings
|290,000
|360,000
|300,000
|264,000
|359,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|19,638
|29,289
|26,250
|22,432
|20,414
Total liabilities
|2,089,427
|2,065,524
|2,056,331
|2,057,000
|2,019,312
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
|104,771
|104,499
|104,018
|103,420
|102,718
Retained earnings
|114,934
|109,688
|109,386
|103,979
|99,252
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(52,621
|)
|(48,875
|)
|(67,835
|)
|(56,594
|)
|(51,231
|)
Total shareholders' equity
|167,084
|165,312
|145,569
|150,805
|150,739
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,256,511
|$
|2,230,836
|$
|2,201,900
|$
|2,207,805
|$
|2,170,051
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|March 31,2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|31,828
|$
|31,078
|$
|29,125
|$
|26,713
|$
|25,577
Interest on investment securities
|1,824
|1,979
|2,009
|2,058
|2,612
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends (1)
|190
|172
|171
|185
|163
Other interest income
|819
|654
|662
|1,196
|628
Total interest income
|34,661
|33,883
|31,967
|30,152
|28,980
Deposit interest expense
|12,034
|11,692
|10,704
|7,989
|6,030
Interest on short-term borrowings
|3,442
|3,467
|3,480
|4,189
|2,673
Interest on long-term debt
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
Total interest expense
|15,776
|15,459
|14,484
|12,478
|9,003
Net interest income
|18,885
|18,424
|17,483
|17,674
|19,977
Provision for credit losses
|319
|1,266
|120
|1,471
|185
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses
|18,566
|17,158
|17,363
|16,203
|19,792
Service charges and bank fees
|618
|613
|560
|545
|490
Foreign exchange income
|251
|210
|53
|66
|83
Income from bank owned life insurance
|187
|201
|238
|230
|225
Gain/(loss) on sale of securities
|-
|(5,399
|)
|-
|-
|(815
|)
Warrant and success fee income
|-
|15
|8
|-
|-
Other investment income
|155
|(116
|)
|142
|37
|(6
|)
Loss on sale of ORE
|-
|(165
|)
|-
|-
|-
Other income
|72
|19
|62
|24
|28
Total noninterest income
|1,283
|(4,622
|)
|1,063
|902
|5
Salaries and benefit expenses
|8,794
|8,137
|7,460
|7,021
|7,954
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|1,028
|986
|1,002
|1,005
|961
Data processing
|564
|499
|538
|477
|528
Regulatory assessments
|446
|403
|478
|555
|226
Legal and professional fees
|611
|531
|483
|394
|431
Other operating expenses
|984
|994
|935
|960
|933
Total noninterest expense
|12,427
|11,550
|10,896
|10,412
|11,033
Income before income taxes
|7,422
|986
|7,530
|6,693
|8,764
Provision for income taxes
|2,176
|683
|2,122
|1,967
|2,400
Net income
|$
|5,246
|$
|303
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,364
Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.87
Diluted earnings per common share
|0.69
|0.04
|0.72
|0.63
|0.85
Weighted average shares - basic
|7,386,639
|7,344,693
|7,327,197
|7,321,246
|7,299,006
Weighted average shares - diluted
|7,551,406
|7,543,616
|7,511,373
|7,457,906
|7,452,254
|(1) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Interest
|Yields
|Interest
|Yields
|Average
|Income/
|or
|Average
|Income/
|or
|Balance
|Expense
|Rates
|Balance
|Expense
|Rates
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,758,201
|$
|31,828
|7.28
|%
|$
|1,700,094
|$
|31,078
|7.25
|%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
|59,391
|819
|5.46
|%
|47,906
|654
|5.34
|%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|317,572
|1,802
|2.28
|%
|337,021
|1,971
|2.32
|%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|1,868
|28
|5.93
|%
|787
|10
|5.04
|%
Total investment securities
|319,440
|1,830
|2.30
|%
|337,808
|1,981
|2.33
|%
FHLB stock (3)
|8,409
|190
|9.11
|%
|8,409
|172
|8.10
|%
Total interest-earning assets
|2,145,441
|34,667
|6.50
|%
|2,094,217
|33,885
|6.42
|%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|13,038
|12,528
All other assets (4)
|64,299
|84,453
Total assets
|$
|2,222,778
|$
|2,191,198
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
|$
|746,916
|$
|7,439
|4.01
|%
|$
|766,856
|$
|7,650
|3.96
|%
Money market and savings
|303,593
|2,270
|3.01
|%
|305,240
|2,218
|2.88
|%
Time
|56,783
|555
|3.93
|%
|29,787
|252
|3.36
|%
Brokered
|134,453
|1,770
|5.29
|%
|119,605
|1,572
|5.21
|%
Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,241,745
|12,034
|3.90
|%
|1,221,488
|11,692
|3.80
|%
Short-term borrowings
|282,066
|3,442
|4.91
|%
|281,457
|3,467
|4.89
|%
Subordinated debt
|21,917
|300
|5.51
|%
|21,893
|300
|5.44
|%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,545,728
|15,776
|4.10
|%
|1,524,838
|15,459
|4.02
|%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|483,100
|487,301
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|27,043
|30,336
Shareholders' equity
|166,907
|148,723
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
|$
|2,222,778
|$
|2,191,198
Net interest spread
|2.40
|%
|2.40
|%
Net interest income and margin (5)
|$
|18,891
|3.54
|%
|$
|18,426
|3.49
|%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
Cost of deposits
|$
|1,724,845
|$
|12,034
|2.81
|%
|$
|1,708,789
|$
|11,692
|2.71
|%
|(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $455 thousand and $449 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $19.1 million and $17.8 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Interest
|Yields
|Interest
|Yields
|Average
|Income/
|or
|Average
|Income/
|or
|Balance
|Expense
|Rates
|Balance
|Expense
|Rates
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,758,201
|$
|31,828
|7.28
|%
|$
|1,555,207
|$
|25,577
|6.67
|%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
|59,391
|819
|5.46
|%
|56,303
|628
|4.52
|%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|317,572
|1,802
|2.28
|%
|414,380
|2,348
|2.30
|%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|1,868
|28
|5.93
|%
|29,490
|334
|4.59
|%
Total investment securities
|319,440
|1,830
|2.30
|%
|443,870
|2,682
|2.45
|%
FHLB stock (3)
|8,409
|190
|9.11
|%
|7,608
|163
|8.69
|%
Total interest-earning assets
|2,145,441
|34,667
|6.50
|%
|2,062,988
|29,050
|5.71
|%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|13,038
|22,992
All other assets (4)
|64,299
|78,461
Total assets
|$
|2,222,778
|$
|2,164,441
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
|$
|746,916
|$
|7,439
|4.01
|%
|$
|30,101
|$
|56
|0.75
|%
Money market and savings
|303,593
|2,270
|3.01
|%
|919,292
|5,593
|2.47
|%
Time
|56,783
|555
|3.93
|%
|65,830
|223
|1.37
|%
Brokered
|134,453
|1,770
|5.29
|%
|13,178
|158
|4.86
|%
Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,241,745
|12,034
|3.90
|%
|1,028,401
|6,030
|2.38
|%
Short-term borrowings
|282,066
|3,442
|4.91
|%
|219,550
|2,673
|4.94
|%
Subordinated debt
|21,917
|300
|5.51
|%
|21,816
|300
|5.58
|%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,545,728
|15,776
|4.10
|%
|1,269,767
|9,003
|2.88
|%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|483,100
|724,894
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|27,043
|25,378
Shareholders' equity
|166,907
|144,402
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
|$
|2,222,778
|$
|2,164,441
Net interest spread
|2.40
|%
|2.83
|%
Net interest income and margin (5)
|$
|18,891
|3.54
|%
|$
|20,047
|3.94
|%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|3.54
|%
|3.93
|%
Cost of deposits
|$
|1,724,845
|$
|12,034
|2.81
|%
|$
|1,753,295
|$
|6,030
|1.39
|%
|(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $455 thousand and $530 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $19.1 million and $16.2 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Credit Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Current Quarter
|Year over Year
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Change
|Change
Commercial loans
|$
|783,171
|$
|758,552
|$
|731,206
|$
|716,355
|$
|642,826
|$
|24,619
|$
|140,345
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
|198,017
|194,981
|184,147
|193,014
|188,411
|3,036
|9,606
Owner Occupied
|137,426
|139,059
|135,950
|132,078
|137,118
|(1,633
|)
|308
Non-Owner Occupied
|388,141
|393,809
|386,629
|376,467
|350,730
|(5,668
|)
|37,411
Construction and land
|259,562
|237,124
|214,474
|215,865
|233,162
|22,438
|26,400
Residential
|16,187
|16,816
|17,311
|16,220
|11,969
|(629
|)
|4,218
Total real estate loans
|999,333
|981,789
|938,511
|933,644
|921,390
|17,544
|77,943
Other loans
|520
|306
|197
|266
|285
|214
|235
Total loans
|$
|1,783,024
|$
|1,740,647
|$
|1,669,914
|$
|1,650,265
|$
|1,564,501
|$
|42,377
|$
|218,523
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Balance, beginning of quarter
|$
|19,131
|$
|17,800
|$
|17,636
|$
|16,389
|$
|16,481
Adoption of ASU 2016-13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(249
|)
Provision for loan losses
|211
|1,331
|164
|1,347
|157
Charge-offs
|-
|-
|-
|(100
|)
|-
Recoveries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Balance, end of quarter
|$
|19,342
|$
|19,131
|$
|17,800
|$
|17,636
|$
|16,389
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of quarter
|$
|2,060
|$
|2,125
|$
|2,169
|$
|2,045
|$
|449
Adoption of ASU 2016-13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,568
Provision for unfunded commitments
|108
|(65
|)
|(44
|)
|124
|28
Balance, end of quarter
|$
|2,168
|$
|2,060
|$
|2,125
|$
|2,169
|$
|2,045
Total allowance for credit losses -
loans and unfunded commitments
|$
|21,510
|$
|21,191
|$
|19,925
|$
|19,805
|$
|18,434
Provision for credit losses under CECL
Provision for loan losses
|$
|211
|$
|1,331
|$
|164
|$
|1,347
|$
|157
Provision for unfunded commitments
|108
|(65
|)
|(44
|)
|124
|28
Total provision for credit losses
|$
|319
|$
|1,266
|$
|120
|$
|1,471
|$
|185
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
|$
|1,370
|$
|1,378
|$
|1,385
|$
|15,485
|$
|14,240
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming loans
|1,370
|1,378
|1,385
|15,485
|14,240
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|14,095
|-
|-
Nonperforming assets
|$
|1,370
|$
|1,378
|$
|15,480
|$
|15,485
|$
|14,240
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
|$
|1,370
|$
|1,378
|$
|1,385
|$
|1,390
|$
|145
Construction and land
|-
|-
|-
|14,095
|14,095
Total Nonperforming loans
|$
|1,370
|$
|1,378
|$
|1,385
|$
|15,485
|$
|14,240
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.05
|%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.21
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.18
|%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
|1411.82
|%
|1388.32
|%
|1285.20
|%
|113.89
|%
|115.09
|%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.66
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.91
|%
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans (1)
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
(1) Annualized
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Period End Deposits
|March 31,
2024
|Dec. 31,
2023
|Sept. 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|Current
Quarter
Change
|Year over
Year
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|477,728
|$
|472,517
|$
|490,289
|$
|593,246
|$
|605,093
|$
|5,211
|$
|(127,365
|)
Interest-bearing checking
|764,766
|740,902
|784,757
|717,116
|335,410
|23,864
|429,356
Money market and savings
|319,692
|298,117
|322,983
|316,991
|563,097
|21,575
|(243,405
|)
Time
|56,140
|46,676
|30,880
|46,794
|61,645
|9,464
|(5,505
|)
Brokered
|139,532
|96,117
|79,291
|74,566
|52,823
|43,415
|86,709
Total deposits
|$
|1,757,858
|$
|1,654,329
|$
|1,708,200
|$
|1,748,713
|$
|1,618,068
|$
|103,529
|$
|139,791
Average Deposits
March 31,
2024
Dec. 31,
2023
Sept. 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Current
Quarter
Change
Year over
Year
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|483,100
|$
|487,301
|$
|520,573
|$
|621,603
|$
|724,894
|$
|(4,201
|)
|$
|(241,794
|)
Interest-bearing checking
|746,916
|766,856
|748,016
|486,367
|87,198
|(19,940
|)
|659,718
Money market and savings
|303,593
|305,240
|296,865
|389,036
|862,195
|(1,647
|)
|(558,602
|)
Time
|56,783
|29,787
|41,455
|48,650
|65,830
|26,996
|(9,047
|)
Brokered
|134,453
|119,605
|75,420
|83,319
|13,178
|14,848
|121,275
Total deposits
|$
|1,724,845
|$
|1,708,789
|$
|1,682,329
|$
|1,628,975
|$
|1,753,295
|$
|16,056
|$
|(28,450
|)
|AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2024
|2023
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
Net income - GAAP
|$
|5,246
|$
|303
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,364
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
|-
|3,888
|-
|-
|595
Severance, net of income tax
|-
|233
|-
|-
|-
BOLI surrender tax expense
|-
|478
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,246
|$
|4,902
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,959
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
|$
|5,246
|$
|303
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,364
Loss on sale of securities
|-
|5,399
|-
|-
|815
Tax impact of loss on sale of securities
|-
|(1,511
|)
|-
|-
|(220
|)
Severance
|-
|324
|-
|-
|-
Tax impact of severance
|-
|(91
|)
|-
|-
|-
BOLI surrender tax expense
|-
|478
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,246
|$
|4,902
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,959
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share reconciliation
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.85
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
|-
|0.52
|-
|-
|0.08
Severance, net of income tax
|-
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
BOLI surrender tax expense
|-
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.93
Non-GAAP adjusted return on average assets reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
|$
|5,246
|$
|303
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,364
Average total assets
|2,222,778
|2,191,198
|2,168,443
|2,171,559
|2,164,441
Return on average assets - GAAP
|0.95
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.19
|%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,246
|$
|4,902
|$
|5,408
|$
|4,726
|$
|6,959
Average total assets
|2,222,778
|2,191,198
|2,168,443
|2,171,559
|2,164,441
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP)
|0.95
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.30
|%
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
|$
|18,885
|$
|18,424
|$
|17,483
|$
|17,674
|$
|19,977
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|6
|2
|-
|-
|70
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|18,891
|$
|18,426
|$
|17,483
|$
|17,674
|$
|20,047
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation
Net interest margin - GAAP
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.93
|%
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.94
|%
