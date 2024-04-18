

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release March figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The Australian economy is expected to add 7,200 jobs after jumping 116,500 jobs in February. The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see March results for its tertiary industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 0.80 following the 0.30 reading a month earlier.



Hong Kong will provide March data for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.



