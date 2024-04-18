Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 02:38
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Examines ERP Implementation Case Studies for Private Equity Companies

On Thursday, April 18, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will review ERP implementation case studies and best practices for private equity platform companies that successfully utilized ERP software to meet their investment objectives.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will review several case studies of private equity-backed companies that utilized ERP applications to increase their value and marketability. Windle will review practical examples of how private equity companies drove additional valuation from strategic ERP investments and how PE firms can apply similar strategies to their portfolio companies.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
White mountain logo on blue background

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events.

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-private-equity-platform-companies.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-private-equity-platform-companies.

Contact Information:

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.