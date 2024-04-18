ERP Advisors Group Examines ERP Implementation Case Studies for Private Equity Companies

On Thursday, April 18, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will review ERP implementation case studies and best practices for private equity platform companies that successfully utilized ERP software to meet their investment objectives.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will review several case studies of private equity-backed companies that utilized ERP applications to increase their value and marketability. Windle will review practical examples of how private equity companies drove additional valuation from strategic ERP investments and how PE firms can apply similar strategies to their portfolio companies.

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

