

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swedish-Swiss technology company, on Thursday reported first-quarter net income attributable of $905 million, down 13 percent from last year's $1.04 billion.



Basic earnings per share fell 12 percent to $0.49 from $0.56 a year ago. Operational EBITA, however, grew 11 percent to $1.42 billion.



Revenues remained stable at $7.87 billion, compared to prior year's $7.86 billion. Revenues were up 2 percent on a comparable basis, with comparable growth supported in equal parts by price and volumes.



Orders fell 5 percent to $8.97 billion from last year's $9.45 billion.



Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company anticipates a a mid-single digit comparable revenue growth year-on-year and the Operational EBITA margin to be slightly higher than in the first quarter 2024.



In fiscal 2024, ABB continues to expect comparable revenue growth to be about 5 percent. The company now expects operational EBITA margin to be about 18 percent, while previous view was for operational EBITA margin to slightly improve from the 2023 level of 16.9 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken