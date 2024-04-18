

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.0681 against the euro and a 2-day low of 153.96 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.0671 and 154.38, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 1.2472 and 0.9096 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2446 and 0.9106, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to 3-day lows of 0.6457, 0.5929 and 1.3750 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6434, 0.5915 and 1.3770, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 148.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the pound, 0.89 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



