

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased at a faster-than-expected pace in February, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in January. Ecnomists had expected a 0.8 percent increase.



Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, wholesale trade, transport and postal activities, information and communications, finance and insurance, business-related services, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, and goods rental and leasing increased in February.



Meanwhile, medical, health care and welfare, and real estate decreased.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index increased at a faster pace of 2.5 percent in February after a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month. Moreover, it was the quickest increase in six months.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken