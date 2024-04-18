Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
18.04.2024 | 10:00
Nanoprecise Sci Corp Expands Energy Centered Predictive Maintenance Operations in Europe and Africa

EDMONTON, AB, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp is excited to announce the expansion of their Energy Centered Predictive Maintenance (ECM) operations into Europe and Africa. This expansion addresses the significant shift towards corporate sustainability within these regions, aligning with growing demands for technological solutions that enhance both environmental stewardship and operational reliability.

Nanoprecise's Energy-Centric Predictive Maintenance is Advancing Global Sustainability Goals

Motor-driven machinery accounts for 65% of the world's electricity consumption, with poorly maintained equipment using up to 30% of this energy, inefficiently. By improving visibility into the energy utilization of equipment, Nanoprecise's ECM solution allows organizations to use energy consumption to prioritize preventative maintenance. This approach helps drive down energy consumption and carbon emissions, while ensuring production uptime and asset reliability.

One of the big additions to their expansion into the region is the appointment of Kalyan Meduri as Head of Sales for Europe and Africa. Kalyan has over 18 years of global experience in incubating new technologies, scaling new businesses and motivating teams to solve customer problems differently. With experience across India, France and Denmark, he is passionate about creating a positive impact through technology and collaboration to present the next generation with a sustainable future. "The substantial shift towards sustainability in Europe makes it a prime market for our ECM solution," remarked Kalyan Meduri. "By integrating our state-of-the-art predictive maintenance solutions with strategic energy management, we are helping businesses meet their sustainability goals while improving operational efficiency. It's a win for them and for the planet!"

Nanoprecise has become a preferred ESG solution provider for industrial organizations globally, and now for European organizations that want to accelerate their journey to reduce emissions and increase uptime, without further capital expenditures. Plus, with the recent announcement of their money-back guarantee, enterprises can make a risk-free, ROI guaranteed shift to energy-centric predictive maintenance.

Join Kalyan and the Nanoprecise team at Hannover Messe in Hall 7, Booth D28 and explore the capabilities and benefits of ECM.

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp:

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an AI-powered energy centered predictive maintenance solution combining IoT sensor technology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve efficiency of machines and contribute to sustainability.
nanoprecise.io

Media Contact:
Christian Keon
Head of Marketing, Nanoprecise
ckeon@nanoprecise.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390796/Nanoprecise.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanoprecise-sci-corp-expands-energy-centered-predictive-maintenance-operations-in-europe-and-africa-302120706.html

